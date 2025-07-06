IRA Rollbacks Advance as House Passes Spending Megabill Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.

Kenvue Integrates Sustainability into Product Development with New Assessment Tool Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.

Evince Group Subsidiary Achieves LEED Gold for Operational Excellence Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.

Kraft Heinz to Eliminate Artificial Colors by 2027 Kraft Heinz will cut all FD&C colors from U.S. products by 2027. The move reflects rising demand for simpler, cleaner ingredient lists.