Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.
Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.
Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.
A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.
Kraft Heinz will cut all FD&C colors from U.S. products by 2027. The move reflects rising demand for simpler, cleaner ingredient lists.
Eco Love, a U.S.-based lifestyle brand, is bringing sustainable household essentials made from bamboo, glass, and stainless steel to market, offering a scalable model for toxin-free, circular design in consumer goods.
A federal judge allows PFAS class action against Costco baby wipes to proceed, citing specific chemical evidence and deceptive marketing claims.
Sustainable freshwater aquaculture offers scalable, low-impact solutions for climate-resilient food systems, says 2025 global policy report.
Lobbyists are targeting cool roof mandates across the U.S., raising questions about energy efficiency, climate resilience, and regulatory influence.
Zalando’s 2025 report shows over 70% of consumers want to shop sustainably, but high prices and low trust keep them from acting on their values.
Delaware launches formal study into Small Modular Reactors amid reliability concerns, energy imports, and clean energy targets.