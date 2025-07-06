IRA Rollbacks Advance as House Passes Spending Megabill

Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.

Kenvue Integrates Sustainability into Product Development with New Assessment Tool

Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.

Evince Group Subsidiary Achieves LEED Gold for Operational Excellence

Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership

A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.

Kraft Heinz to Eliminate Artificial Colors by 2027

Kraft Heinz will cut all FD&C colors from U.S. products by 2027. The move reflects rising demand for simpler, cleaner ingredient lists.

Eco Love Enters the Sustainable Consumer Goods Market

Eco Love, a U.S.-based lifestyle brand, is bringing sustainable household essentials made from bamboo, glass, and stainless steel to market, offering a scalable model for toxin-free, circular design in consumer goods.

Costco PFAS Lawsuit Moves Forward as Court Validates Consumer Harm Claims

A federal judge allows PFAS class action against Costco baby wipes to proceed, citing specific chemical evidence and deceptive marketing claims.

Aquaculture’s Untapped Climate Potential

Sustainable freshwater aquaculture offers scalable, low-impact solutions for climate-resilient food systems, says 2025 global policy report.

Cool Roof Mandates Face Rollbacks Amid Rising Urban Heat and Energy Costs

Lobbyists are targeting cool roof mandates across the U.S., raising questions about energy efficiency, climate resilience, and regulatory influence.

Why Sustainable Fashion Still Isn’t the Default

Zalando’s 2025 report shows over 70% of consumers want to shop sustainably, but high prices and low trust keep them from acting on their values.

Delaware Considers Nuclear Future with SMR Task Force

Delaware launches formal study into Small Modular Reactors amid reliability concerns, energy imports, and clean energy targets.

Minnesota Passes Sweeping Climate and Energy Finance Bill

Minnesota allocates nearly $100M for clean energy, grid upgrades, and EV incentives under a major new climate and energy finance bill passed in June 2025.

Climate Extremes Undermine Chesapeake Bay Progress
EPA’s Second-in-Command Sparks Ethics Debate Over Industry Ties
Rhode Island Passes Textile Waste Recycling and Education Bill
Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Power California Freight Rail Retrofit
How The Rookery Sets a High Bar for Net Zero Mixed-Use Development
Illinois Expands PFAS Ban, Targets Common Consumer Products in New Law
Estée Lauder's 2025 Supplier Summit Highlights Strategic Vision and Recognizes Partner Excellence
Ball Corporation and Açaí Motion Push Sustainability Forward with ASI-Certified Cans
ASICS Earns "SX Brand 2025" Recognition for Sustainability Leadership
Industrial Port Sparks Waterfront Policy Shift
Mobile Homes, Big Money: The Overlooked Environmental Costs of Private Equity Takeovers
Private Equity’s Role in Transforming Sustainable Food Systems
Virginia Tech Expands Renewable Energy Commitment with Solar PPA
Enel Expands U.S. Renewable Portfolio with Strategic Wind Farm Swap
California Advances Critical Infrastructure Projects
Faerch rolls out rPET lid to support sustainability in coffee industry
Maryland Adopts Packaging EPR Law: A Milestone for Circular Economy
States Hit Pause on EV Mandates Amid Mounting Market and Infrastructure Pressures
The Race to 2027: Is the UK Ready for Mandatory Plastic Film Recycling?
