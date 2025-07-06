About Us

At Environment+Energy Leader, we are committed to providing business leaders with news, insights and tools they need to help their organizations achieve a more sustainable future. Our mission is to foster a world where business success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

Our Story

Founded with the belief that businesses can be a force for good, E+E Leader has grown into a leading resource for sustainable and responsible business practices. Our journey began in 2007, rooted in a commitment to driving meaningful change in the world of corporate sustainability and energy management.

In December 2022, we entered a new ownership chapter with a transition that has enabled us to adapt and expand our offerings to better reflect the dynamic and evolving landscape of the industry. We continue to uphold our core mission by embracing innovation and staying at the forefront of reporting on sustainability and energy news.

Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.

What We Offer

News Coverage: Stay informed with the latest in energy and environmental news.

Resources: Access a wealth of resources from case studies to whitepapers to eBooks, all designed to support your sustainability journey.

Industry Voices: Hear from industry practitioners and share your own expert voice.

E+E Leader Awards: Recognizing excellence in sustainable practices and energy management for over a decade.

Events: Engage with our community through webinars, podcasts and more.

Collaboration Opportunities: Explore how you can work with us to make an impact.

General Inquiries

Mailing Address: PO Box 1750, Blairsville, GA 30514

Phone: (443) 294-5244

General: info@environmentenergyleader.com

Advertising: advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com

Editorial: editorialteam@environmentenergyleader.com