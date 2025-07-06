At Environment+Energy Leader, we are committed to providing business leaders with news, insights and tools they need to help their organizations achieve a more sustainable future. Our mission is to foster a world where business success and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.
Founded with the belief that businesses can be a force for good, E+E Leader has grown into a leading resource for sustainable and responsible business practices. Our journey began in 2007, rooted in a commitment to driving meaningful change in the world of corporate sustainability and energy management.
In December 2022, we entered a new ownership chapter with a transition that has enabled us to adapt and expand our offerings to better reflect the dynamic and evolving landscape of the industry. We continue to uphold our core mission by embracing innovation and staying at the forefront of reporting on sustainability and energy news.
Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.
Mailing Address: PO Box 1750, Blairsville, GA 30514
Phone: (443) 294-5244
General: info@environmentenergyleader.com
Advertising: advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com
Editorial: editorialteam@environmentenergyleader.com