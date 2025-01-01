Company Updates: Guaranteed Press Release Placements

 

Share Your Company’s Latest News with the E+E Leader Audience

Environment+Energy Leader’s Company Updates section gives organizations a direct way to share their sustainability, energy, and ESG announcements with our executive readership. For a flat rate of $500 per post, your company’s press release or announcement will be published on EnvironmentEnergyLeader.com with guaranteed placement on our homepage and in the Company Updates section. All posts are permanently archived and include embedded hyperlinks for ongoing visibility and SEO value.

Pricing

$500 per placement

  • Homepage and Company Updates section placement
  • Permanent article archive
  • Embedded links to your company site

For ongoing or bundled placements, contact advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com.
Pay $500 for Company Update →

After payment, Stripe returns you to this page with submission instructions (also shown below).

Step 1: Submit Payment

Use the secure Stripe checkout above to purchase your guaranteed placement.

Step 2: Submit Your Materials

Email your press release and image(s) to brandcontent@environmentenergyleader.com with the subject line: Company Updates Submission – [Your Company Name]

  • Press release or company announcement in Microsoft Word format (embed hyperlinks where relevant)
  • Horizontal header image (minimum 1200px wide, JPG or PNG)
  • Optional company logo (transparent background preferred)
  • Contact name, title, and email for internal verification
  • Desired publication date (48 hours’ notice required)

Our team reviews for formatting and schedules your Company Update. We will reach out with any questions or concerns prior to publication. You will receive a confirmation email once your post is live with a link to review.

Questions or Volume Packages

For multi-placement options, quarterly packages, or custom opportunities, contact advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com.

Terms & Restrictions

All Company Updates placements are non-refundable once payment is submitted. Environment+Energy Leader reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to decline, delay, or remove content that is unrelated to our publication’s focus areas (sustainability, energy, environment, ESG) or that does not meet our editorial standards.

We do not accept content that promotes gambling or betting; adult content; illegal activities; weapons; or other topics outside the professional scope of our readership. Content containing unverifiable claims, political campaign material, or misleading statements may be rejected or require substantiation.

By submitting materials, you confirm you have the rights to the text, images, and logos provided and grant Environment+Energy Leader a license to edit for clarity/house style and to publish and host the content on our site. Scheduling is subject to editorial calendar and observed holidays.

Payment and submission indicate acceptance of these Terms & Restrictions. Questions? Contact advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com.
Environment + Energy Leader
© 2025 C-Suite Compass LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions
Environment+Energy Leader® and Environmental Leader® are registered trademarks of C-Suite Compass LLC, doing business as E+E Leader. Our brands publish trusted news on sustainability, energy, and environmental leadership—and produce the annual E+E Leader Awards, recognizing excellence in innovation and impact.