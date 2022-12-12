Privacy Policy

Effective Date: 12/12/2022

Last Updated: 06/11/2025

At Environment+Energy Leader, we prioritize your privacy. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, share, and protect personal data on www.environmentenergyleader.com (the “Site”), and outlines your rights regarding your personal information. By accessing or using our Site or services, you consent to the practices described in this policy. Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.

Data Controller

C-Suite Compass LLC is the controller of personal data collected through the Site and related services, including newsletters, webinars, and resource downloads.

Information We Collect

Information You Provide Directly: We collect personal information such as your name, email address, phone number, job title, company name, and other details when you fill out forms, subscribe to newsletters, register for webinars, download resources, participate in surveys, or otherwise communicate with us.

Information Collected Automatically: We use cookies, tracking pixels, web beacons, and similar technologies to collect data such as your IP address, browser type, device identifiers, location data (where applicable), referring URLs, pages visited, and browsing behavior. You can manage cookie preferences through your browser settings; however, certain features may not function properly without them.

Information from Third Parties: We may receive information from third-party marketing platforms, social media sources, event partners, or publicly available databases, in accordance with applicable laws and your preferences.

How We Use Your Information

We use the information we collect to:

Provide access to content, newsletters, webinars, and other services

Respond to inquiries or support requests

Conduct surveys, market research, and editorial improvements

Personalize user experiences and content delivery

Send promotional or informational communications in line with your preferences

Analyze site traffic and user behavior using analytics platforms

Enforce our Terms of Service and prevent fraud or misuse

Comply with legal obligations

AI Use and Content Protection

We do not authorize the use of our content—including articles, images, or user-submitted data—for training artificial intelligence models or for any automated scraping by AI platforms without express written permission. We actively monitor for such activity and reserve our rights under applicable law.

Data Sharing

We may share personal data with trusted third-party service providers who assist us in operating the Site, delivering content, analyzing traffic, or supporting marketing activities (e.g., analytics vendors, email marketing platforms, payment processors). These parties are required to keep your data secure and use it only for authorized purposes.

We may also disclose data if required to do so by law or in the context of a business transfer (e.g., merger, acquisition, or asset sale).

International Data Transfers

If your data is transferred outside your country of residence (e.g., to the United States), we ensure adequate safeguards are in place, such as standard contractual clauses approved by relevant authorities or other lawful mechanisms.

Data Retention

We retain personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, or to comply with legal, regulatory, or contractual obligations. Retention periods vary depending on the type of data and applicable laws.

Your Rights and Choices

If you are located in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, or certain U.S. states (e.g., California), you may have the right to:

Access or request a copy of your personal data

Request correction or deletion of your data

Object to or restrict the processing of your data

Withdraw consent where processing is based on consent

Request portability of your personal information

Opt out of marketing communications at any time

To exercise your rights, or to make a privacy-related inquiry, please contact us at [info@environmentenergyleader.com]. You may also lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority.

Children's Privacy

Our Site and Services are intended for business professionals and are not directed at children under the age of 16. We do not knowingly collect personal data from children.

Security

We use appropriate technical and organizational measures to safeguard your personal information from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.

Links to Other Websites

Our Site may contain links to third-party websites or services. We are not responsible for their content or privacy practices. We encourage you to review their policies independently.

Updates to This Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect changes in legal requirements or our practices. The updated version will be posted on this page with the “Last Updated” date revised. Continued use of the Site after such updates indicates acceptance of the revised terms.

Contact Us

If you have questions about this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at:

C-Suite Compass LLC

PO Box 1750, Blairsville, GA 30514

Email: info@environmentenergyleader.com

Attn: Data Privacy Officer

You may also refer to our Terms of Service for additional details governing your use of our Site.