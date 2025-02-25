Latest News
Automakers gain free access to Renault's Fireman Access system, designed to improve EV battery fire response and emergency safety.
Sunscreen chemicals are contaminating marine ecosystems, affecting seafood and tourism industries. Businesses must innovate to stay sustainable.
UK-based OMSI will install an 11km submarine cable linking Belize’s San Pedro and Caye Caulker to the mainland, improving grid reliability.
Even with political uncertainties and legal challenges like the Exxon Mobil lawsuit, the majority remain dedicated to ESG, prioritizing engagement and strategic adaptation.
OPEI and PTI Drive High Energy Battery Recycling with Call2Recycle

With battery-powered tools on the rise, OPEI and PTI partner with Call2Recycle to create a safe, nationwide recycling solution for high-energy batteries.

How Climate Change and Tourism Devastated the Jícaro Reef

In Guanacaste's turquoise waters, the once-thriving Jícaro reef now lies in ruins from extreme heat, mass tourism, and urban runoff.

Texas Infrastructure Stalls at ‘C’—What’s Needed for a Stronger Future

The 2025 Texas Infrastructure Report Card highlights a critical need for investment and modernization as essential systems like drinking water, wastewater, and energy networks struggle to keep pace.

Norway’s timber industry is making history with zero-emission vessels powered by ammonia and electricity, cutting carbon from maritime transport by 2027.
Projected at $9.3B by 2030 with a 4.6% CAGR, the environmental testing market faces uncertainty as Trump’s rollbacks shift compliance and industry testing needs.
With energy demand surging, MidAmerican Energy is making a $1 billion investment in Iowa’s energy future.
Massachusetts is set to see major infrastructure improvements as part of an $8 billion transportation plan that will fund critical projects and strengthen the state’s workforce.

With carbon capture technology emerging as a key component of U.S. energy and environmental policy, the EPA has granted West Virginia the authority to regulate Class VI wells for carbon sequestration.
The Feb 10, 2025, Senate session focused on the Future Made in Australia Bill, sparking debate over tax breaks, corporate favoritism, job security, and transparency.
With Logistics Policy-2025, Madhya Pradesh targets lower costs, stronger supply chains, and enhanced export capacity to attract investors.
A recent study has identified significant methane emissions from glacial meltwater in Svalbard, revealing that melting ice is not just a symptom of climate change—it’s also a contributor.
Japan is investing big in perovskite solar tech, aiming to cut fossil fuel reliance and scale flexible, high-efficiency solar panels for dense urban areas.
New research suggests that advanced post-processing techniques and machine learning models could revolutionize how solar power is predicted.
Electric forklifts and PIT fleets lead supply chain sustainability trends. Survey highlights motivations, barriers, and the push toward electrification.
The Field Guide to Decarbonization Planning offers a roadmap for organizations to reduce their facilities’ carbon footprint. The built environment is responsible for 40% of energy-related …
The grant will support a range of programs designed to curb emissions, improve resource efficiency, and enhance food production sustainability.
For years, biosolids have been praised as a sustainable solution for farming. But new research suggests they may be doing more harm than good.
California’s new water agreement will remove dams on the Eel River, restoring fish habitats while ensuring supply for over 600,000 residents.
The bill seeks to provide funding for statewide transportation improvements, but its impact on EV affordability and expansion remains uncertain.
Wyoming’s SF0186 sets new regulations for storing spent nuclear fuel, supporting advanced reactor development and aligning with U.S. clean energy goals.
States, consumers, and corporations clash in 2025’s growing wave of PFAS lawsuits over contamination and public health hazards.
