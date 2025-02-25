Billions of small plastic items end up in landfills yearly. The latest research shows how businesses can recover and monetize them.
The sale of Limestone Coast North cements Pacific Green’s leadership in Australia’s fast-growing battery energy storage sector.
A UMass Amherst study finds New England’s salt marshes store carbon equal to 10 million vehicles, presenting new opportunities for businesses.
As a blast of Arctic air swept through the U.S. on Jan. 22, PJM’s winter electricity demand reached an all-time high of 145,000 MW , …
AFFF alternatives or fluorine-free foams, are proposed as safer replacements for traditional firefighting foams. However, there are still …
The UAE expects to create 50,000 new green jobs by 2030, opening career paths in renewable energy, sustainable finance, and urban planning.
The Development of AI-Driven Sustainable Tourism in Saudi Arabia
The future of food is shifting toward sustainability with circular economy principles. Regenerative farming and upcycled ingredients drive …
Despite setbacks, vertical farming remains a promising solution for food security, especially in regions with limited agricultural land.
Over 20 local organizations, from food banks to schools, will repurpose Super Bowl items.
Discover new perspectives and practical solutions as we navigate the intersection of environmental stewardship and corporate action. Dive into a podcast that uncovers the true essence of sustainability.