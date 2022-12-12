Terms of Service

Effective Date: 12/12/2022

Last Updated: 6/11/2025

Welcome to Environment+Energy Leader (“we,” “our,” or “us”). These Terms of Service (“Terms”) govern your access to and use of the website located at www.environmentenergyleader.com (the “Site”) and any content, services, newsletters, webinars, or digital products offered by us through the Site (collectively, the “Services”). By using our Site or Services, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree, please do not use our Site. Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.

You agree to use the Site and Services only for lawful purposes and in accordance with these Terms. You may not use the Site in any way that could damage, disable, or impair its functioning, or interfere with any other party’s use of the Site.

All content on the Site, including text, images, graphics, videos, logos, articles, and webinars, is the property of C-Suite Compass LLC or its content providers and is protected by copyright, trademark, and other intellectual property laws. You may view, download, or print individual pages for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not copy, distribute, modify, republish, or create derivative works from any Site content without express written permission.

Our Site may include links to third-party websites or feature sponsored articles and webinars. We are not responsible for the content, accuracy, or privacy practices of any third-party sites. Sponsorships do not constitute endorsements.

If you submit comments, survey responses, or other content (“User Contributions”), you grant us a non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide license to use, display, and distribute that content in connection with our editorial and business operations. You are solely responsible for your User Contributions and represent that they do not violate any law or third-party rights.

Your use of the Site is also governed by our Privacy Policy which explains how we collect, use, and share your personal data. By using the Site, you consent to the data practices described in that policy.

You may not use bots, crawlers, or scraping tools to access or copy Site content; use our content or Services to train artificial intelligence models without our written consent; attempt to gain unauthorized access to any portion of the Site; or use the Site to distribute spam, malware, or unlawful content.

The Site and Services are provided “as is” and “as available,” without warranties of any kind, either express or implied. We do not guarantee that the Site will be error-free or uninterrupted.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, we are not liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of or related to your use of the Site or Services.

We reserve the right to update these Terms at any time. Any changes will be posted on this page with a new effective date. Continued use of the Site after changes take effect constitutes your acceptance of the new Terms.

These Terms are governed by the laws of the State of Georgia, without regard to its conflict of law provisions.

If you have questions about these Terms, please contact us at:

Email: info@environmentenergyleader.com

Mailing Address: C-Suite Compass LLC, PO Box 1750, Blairsville, GA 30514

Attn: Terms of Service Inquiry