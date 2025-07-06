Editorial Guidelines

Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.

Environment+Energy Leader® serves business, government, and institutional decision-makers focused on corporate sustainability and clean energy initiatives.

Our readers span all industries and turn to us for strategic insights, news about innovative solutions, and proven approaches that drive meaningful change and deliver positive economic outcomes. They rely on our in-depth coverage to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of energy management, climate action, and sustainability practices.

Content

We publish exclusive, business-focused content and daily news from our in-house writers and curated sources, while also welcoming expert contributions from industry practitioners.

Our tone is professional, authoritative, and engaging, addressing high-level trends and ground-level realities. We aim to provide honest, positive, and empowering content that drives meaningful conversations.

Submission Requirements - Industry Voices

We accept articles ranging from 400 to 1,200 words on business topics across various countries, industries, and environmental/energy issues. Before pitching, please review our extensive 30,000+ article database using the site search to ensure your idea offers a fresh and engaging perspective. We value creativity and diversity and strive to feature communities whose voices are often overlooked as subject matter experts.

Op-Ed and guest article submissions must be original and exclusive to E+E Leader, appealing to an executive audience. We do not accept consumer-focused content, overused buzzwords, press releases, paid link exchanges, or clickbait.

Product marketing articles will be referred to our sales team for sponsored content opportunities. To reach out to sales directly, please email advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com.

How to Submit

Please email your article drafts as Word or Google Docs, including “Industry Voices Submission” in the subject line. Response times may vary, but we typically respond within a week if we plan to publish your submission, and most articles will be published within two weeks. We reserve the right to edit articles and titles for clarity and style.

E+E Leader is open to longer submissions and potential series and longer term content partnerships. To propose a series, email us with details and use the subject: Series Submission.

Please Include

Suggested Rough Title: We may edit for tone, style, and best practices.

Introduction/Summary: Up to 100 words describing the article’s focus and intended takeaway.

Article: Attached as a Word document or Google Doc link, 400+ words.

Author Details:

Author Name / Title

Company Name

A 50-word Biography

Company Website

LinkedIn and X (if desired)

Images: Attach any images, videos, or data to accompany your article. Please include appropriate credits. Our preferred image size is at least 1500 pixels wide for a main image, but we can accommodate additional sizes and content within the body.

Confirm: Confirm that the article is original content provided exclusively for potential publication on E+E Leader.

Conflict of Interest Disclosure: Disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

Contact Information: Provide contact information for follow-up questions.

Ready to submit? Email: editorialteam@environmentenergyleader.com.

