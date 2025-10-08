Company Updates

London, UK (October 8, 2025) - Klim’s new digital companion platform helps farmers adopt regenerative agriculture with field-by-field advice, while enabling food and beverage companies to strengthen supply chain data, improve engagement, and meet sustainability goals.
Detroit, MI (October 7, 2025) - Ateios Systems wins 2025 Battery Manufacturer of the Year for its RaiCure™ platform—solvent-free, PFAS-free, and powering clean U.S. battery production.
Austin, 09/30/2025 -- Smart energy company GridBeyond today announced the launch of ViewPoint Lens within its flagship platform Point.
New York, NY (September 25, 2025) – Hadron Energy, a nuclear innovator in micro modular reactors, will merge with GigCapital7 in a $1.2B deal to become a publicly traded clean energy company.
September 25, 2025 –Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) survey found that 75% of energy professionals report staff shortages; experts warn AI retrofits are the only fast way to expand this capacity.
New York, NY (September 25, 2025) – EDN launches a radical wellness wear brand with men’s underwear that’s 100% plastic-free—clean, toxin-free, and built for modern health.