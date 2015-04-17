Tetra Tech Wins $35M Remediation Contract

Posted Friday, April 17, 2015 5:36 am

Tetra Tech says the District of Columbia Department of the Environment has awarded the company a $35 million general environmental services contract that includes technical support services related to the assessment and remediation of contaminated sediments in the tidal portion of the Anacostia River, a heavily urbanized river flowing through Washington, DC.

Restoration activities will be implemented at sites throughout the watershed as part of large-scale efforts initiated by the DC government to revitalize the river and the surrounding communities.

Under the Cleaner Anacostia River initiative, Tetra Tech will further define areas of sediment contamination in the Anacostia River. Tetra Tech scientists will sample surface water, river sediment, groundwater seepage, and fish for a wide variety of chemicals to provide the first comprehensive assessment of the nature and extent of pollution in the river. Tetra Tech will then develop and evaluate potential remedial actions to reduce risks to human health and the environment.

Earlier this year Tetra Tech won a $185 million multiple award environmental remediation contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District.