Syspro ERP Software Helps Columbia Recycle 100% Excess Wood, Paper, Scrap Steel

Posted Wednesday, April 8, 2015 5:05 am

Columbia Manufacturing uses 100 percent recycled wood flour in hard plastic seats, backs and tops as well as recycles 100 percent of excess wood products and pallets, cardboard and paper products, and scrap steel.

For this and other environmental achievements the company has won a Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Award for achievements in sustainability.

As Columbia’s technology provider, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software firm Syspro is also a finalist for a ML Technology Partner Award.

Columbia has been using Syspro ERP software since 2004. Ali Salehi, Columbia Manufacturing sr. vice president, says the company chose Syspro from a field of 15 software providers and says the software’s inventory forecasting helps Columbia “see the future” and regulate its chemical, water and electricity usage related to its school furniture manufacturing.

Columbia’s other environmental achievements, many of which were facilitated using Syspro ERP software are:

Elimination of 100 percent of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with a painting operation that is 100 percent powder coating.

Reduction of water usage from 150,000 gallons/day to 3,000 gallons/day.

Using up to 25 percent recycled post-industrial products in soft plastic components.

Recycled wood and paper products are converted to fuel cell cubes replacing coal in power generator plants.

Syspro is also among the companies that have made sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which named the software provider a 2013 Green Supply Chain award winner.