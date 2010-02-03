Smucker DC Generates 94% of Own Energy

Posted Wednesday, February 3, 2010 7:53 am

Smucker Natural Foods' new Chico, Calif., distribution center generates 94 percent of its own energy.

The 157,000 square foot warehouse, which recently earned LEED Gold status, has two solar arrays, as well as methane turbines and natural gas microturbines.

The two solar arrays provide about 450 kilowatts of electricity, and the other systems provide another 190 kilowatts.

A total of 1,020 solar panels generate nearly 370,000 kilowatt hours a year, offsetting energy costs by 56 percent, according to a press release.

In other environmental efforts, the facility has a 98.5 percent reuse/recycle rate.

Smucker put in a variety of energy and water-saving aspects.

- A solar water heater provides 53 percent of the building's hot water.

- Water-efficient landscaping reduces water use 81 percent a year, saving 500,000 gallons.

- An on-site storm water infiltration pond helps store rainwater.

- During construction, 94 percent of waste materials were recycled.

- The HVAC system provides 76 percent more outside air than required by law.