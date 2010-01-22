Seven Groups Pool Resources in $4.5M Solar Deal

Posted Friday, January 22, 2010 9:50 am

Hoping to do more together than they can alone, a car dealer, a printing company and five other Massachusetts entities have banded together in a $4.5 million solar project, reports the Bennington Banner.

The arrangement, which is coming to be known as the "Berkshire Bundle," was put together by EOS Ventures, Alteris Renewables and Berkshire Bank. Berkshire Bank designed the basic financial agreement and tax-equity arrangement.

Bedard Brothers, a car dealership in Cheshire, is using solar to offset 84 percent of the energy used at its Volvo building, reports The Transcript.

Quality Printing is getting 18 percent of its electicity from solar, while the Hancock Shaker Village, an educational museum, will get 66 percent of its energy from solar.

West Strockbridge Town Hall will get 43 percent of its energy from solar. The Berkshire South Regional Community Center will get 15 percent of its energy from solar.

Brandeis University and the Wheeler School also were involved in the deal.