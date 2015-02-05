Roundy’s Deploys Ecova at 165 Locations

Posted Thursday, February 5, 2015 4:00 am

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets picked Ecova to provide utility expense and data management and Energy Star benchmarking. Ecova will assist the retailer in monitoring and reducing energy use and reporting carbon emissions at about 165 locations.

Leveraging the Ecova Energy and Sustainability Management Platform and the Ecova Big Data Warehouse, Roundy’s will gain a better understanding of its energy consumption and cost. Additionally, Ecova will now include Roundy’s facilities in its Energy Star benchmarking service, where Ecova benchmarks over 70,000 buildings monthly in Energy Star’s Portfolio Manager.