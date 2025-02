Posted Tuesday, April 7, 2015 5:12 am

The new site will be located at the Upstate Regional Landfill in Union County, South Carolina.

Company subsidiary, Republic Services of South Carolina, partnered with Lockhart Bioenergy to develop the Upstate Regional project.

According to Waste Management World, Lockhart Bioenergy will operate the plant and Duke Energy will purchase the energy.

In Feburary, Republic Services acquired Tervita, an environmental waste services provider serving oil and natural gas producers in the US.