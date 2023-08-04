Morrow Sodali Bolsters ESG Expertise Through Acquisition of HXE Partners

Posted Friday, August 4, 2023 2:02 pm

Credit: Canva Pro Credit: Canva Pro

Morrow Sodali, a corporate consultancy specializing in stakeholder engagement and ESG consulting, has made a stride toward enhancing its ESG capabilities with the acquisition of HXE Partners. Morrow Sodali’s acquisition of HXE Partners is part of an effort to improve ESG reporting, the company said.

Meeting Investor Demands with Enhanced ESG Strategies

Founded in 2018, HXE Partners emerged as a response to the growing disparity between investor expectations and the information companies provided regarding sustainability and ESG practices. Recognizing the imperative for improved disclosure, HXE Partners focused on bridging the gap through the development, execution, and reporting of effective ESG strategies. Over the years, HXE Partners has aimed to be recognized as a trusted source in guiding clients through the process of ESG reporting.

According to Alvise Recchi, CEO of Morrow Sodali, the merger will provide clients with enhanced ESG capabilities from a larger team of experts. Morrow Sodali aims to help clients mitigate risk, capitalize on opportunities, and generate value for stakeholders. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Acquisition of HXE Partners

The acquisition of HXE Partners to Morrow Sodali follows the recent acquisition of FrameworkESG. With concerns about climate change escalating, companies are placing an increased focus on climate-related matters.

Morrow Sodali said it recognizes the urgency of addressing these issues and has taken steps to deepen its climate expertise. As 2023 marks one of the hottest summers on record, the addition of HXE Partners' climate-related insights enhances Morrow Sodali's ability to guide companies in navigating this critical concern.

Creating a Premier ESG Advisory Board

By uniting HXE Partners' specialized knowledge with Morrow Sodali's ESG and stakeholder engagement services, the acquisition provides users with a comprehensive suite of offerings including strategic ESG consulting, ESG reporting and disclosure, stakeholder engagement, materiality assessments, competitive analysis, and benchmarking.

According to Morrow Sodaldi, the company’s recent acquisition of HXE Partners is to provide clients with unparalleled strategic guidance and comprehensive support, enabling them to optimize value and adeptly manage stakeholder relationships.

Currently, Morrow Sodali serves more than 1,000 clients in more than 80 countries. The firm's portfolio encompasses corporate governance, compensation, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, investor relations, and more. HXE Partners, on the other hand, specializes in aligning sustainability and ESG goals with stakeholder expectations, offering tailored strategies that are both effective and cost-efficient, according to the company.