Kyocera Reduces AC Bill With Natural 'Green Curtain'

By encouraging climbing plants to climb trellises placed in front of windows, Kyocera has lowered the load on its air-conditioning systems.

The new initiative, in place at 12 factories, provides a double-whammy since the plants also absorb carbon-dioxide from the air.

Vegetables planted on the trellises, including the goya pumpkin in Japan, serve the additional purpose of providing food for the factories' cafeterias, according to a press release. Morning glory is another plant that is being used.

The so-called "green curtains" protect the interiors against direct sunlight and shade the building in general during hot summer months. Measurements show that the curtains reduce the wall temperature by up to 27 degrees.

The initiative also instills a sense of environmental duty among workers at the plant.

"The green curtain not only helps to save energy but also promotes environmental awareness among our employees," said Nobuhiko Kitagawa, plant manager at Kyocera, which is a maker of ceramic components.