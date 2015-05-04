Kimberly-Clark Develops New Renewable Fiber Sourcing, Manufacturing Process

Posted Monday, May 4, 2015 5:00 am

Kimberly-Clark Professional has launched a line of tissue and towel products made with 20 percent renewable plant-based fiber to commercial customers such as colleges/universities, sports venues and office buildings.

The GreenHarvest products incorporate wheat straw and bamboo fiber into Kleenex and Scott brand towel and tissue products.

Kimberly-Clark Professional says it is the first major towel and tissue manufacturer in North America to introduce products made with 20 percent plant fiber in place of tree fiber or recycled fiber.

These products required the development of an entirely new supply chain to directly obtain wheat straw from US farmers and the creation of a new manufacturing process for converting plant fiber into pulp.

GreenHarvest offerings include Kleenex hard roll towel and Kleenex Cottonelle coreless standard roll bathroom tissue made with 20 percent bamboo fiber, and Scott multi-fold towels, standard roll bathroom tissue, coreless JRT Jr. bathroom tissue and coreless standard roll bathroom tissue made with 20 percent wheat straw fiber.

These products can help facilities earn points toward LEED certification and the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education STARS program.