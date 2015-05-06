Ketra Creates ‘Dynamic’ LED Light

Posted Wednesday, May 6, 2015 4:08 am

At Lightfair this week, Ketra is showing its dynamic light that changes in intensity and color temperature in accordance with time of day, changing natural light or occupant preference. With the ability to shift continuously, dynamic light allows for exact replication of natural light, says Ketra.

Ketra’s dynamic light technology is already used by Tiffany & Co, Museum of Science and Industry (Chicago), MGM Grand and Google.

Ketra is now offering dynamic light to residential customers. The company has created a system of LEDs, software and controls that all work together, offering a retrofit solution for homeowners that delivers control via wireless communication. The system integrates with existing infrastructure and standard lighting fixtures.