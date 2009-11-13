Japan, U.S. Forge Consensus on Climate, Cleantech

Posted Friday, November 13, 2009 9:17 am

The United States and Japan will work with each other to develop renewable energy technologies and other cleantech, as well as set an example for emissions cutting, after a mutual pledge from President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama.

The two leaders agreed Nov. 13 for the nations to work cooperatively to slash each nation's GHG emissions 80 percent by 2050, according to AFP.

Japan and the U.S. hope to set an example and push for global GHG cuts of 50 percent by 2050, which is the same target set internally by G8 countries.

In a statement, the two leaders said that "shifting to low-carbon growth is indispensable to the health of our planet and will play a central role in reviving the global economy."

In the areas of clean energy, Japan and the U.S. will work together on carbon capture and sequestration technologies and safe use of nuclear, including reprocessing of spent fuel.

"It is vital that we achieve a successful outcome at (the Copenhagen talks)," the statement continued. "The United States and Japan are determined to engage themselves at all levels to secure this goal."

Since taking office, Hatoyama has upped Japan's GHG emissions reduction target from 8 percent by 2020 to 25 percent.