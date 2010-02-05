Goose Island Touts Low-Carbon Brew

Posted Friday, February 5, 2010 12:08 am

As more brewers take steps to reduce their environmental impact, they are also finding ways to market their beers as such.

For instance, Goose Island has launched a low-carbon pale ale called the Green Line, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Because the beer is available in draft form only, Goose Island says it has reduced environmental impact. No bottles. No boxes. Just beer.

The beer is available only in the Chicago area, as another means of reducing its transportation and refrigeration footprint. Goose Island also is touting the tap handles, which are made from reclaimed ash trees killed by the ash borer beetle.

The beer uses local hops, and the brewery has found ways to reduce natural gas use in its facilities, reports HuffingtonPost.

In recent years, the New Belgium Brewery developed a carbon footprint report (PDF) for its Fat Tire Amber Ale. The report found that a six-pack of Amber Ale had a carbon footprint of 3,188 grams of CO2.

Another brewer, which launched a certified organic beer called Oceanic Organic Saison, is adding solar to its brewery.

Kona Brewing Co. in Hawaii is putting a 229 kilowatt solar array at its Kailua-Kona brewery and pub, reports Hawaii24/7.

The brewery will be able to get about 60 percent of its electricity needs from the system.