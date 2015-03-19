Florida Water Authority Selects Sedaru Smart Water Software

Posted Thursday, March 19, 2015 5:15 am

IDModeling, a provider of smart water network software and services, has been selected by Toho Water Authority, Florida (TWA) to pilot test its flagship smart water and wastewater enterprise software, Sedaru.

The software connects organizational data, systems, and people across the water enterprise. The company says Sedaru leverages proven hydraulic, asset and operational management analytics so utilities can anticipate water operations, understand impacts and solve problems for energy, quality, water loss and asset management initiatives.

The largest provider of water, wastewater, and reclaimed water services in Osceola County, Florida, TWA serves about 88,000 water, 82,000 wastewater, and 12,000 reclaimed water customers. TWA will be using Sedaru to manage its fire hydrant maintenance and flow program.

After this initial pilot, TWA plans to expand the scope to include its customer information system (CIS), enabling field personnel to have full access to service orders, customer information and all system assets while out in the field via Sedaru.

In addition to these benefits, TWA will be able to view and track KPI trends and leverage Sedaru’s business intelligence for system lifecycle performance, hydraulic performance, and customer service activities. This secure, mobile, global visibility of data all help support proactive system management, saving TWA time and money while managing risk, the company says.

California’s Santa Clara Valley Water District has also selected Sedaru to manage its water system.