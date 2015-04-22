COMPETE Encourages Governors to Support Deregulation

The letter noted, “From 1997 through 2013, retail electricity prices in states with restructured competitive retail markets increased 3.6 percent less than the inflation rate while those in states that rely on monopolies increased 8.2 percent more than the inflation rate.” Earlier this month, COMPETE and its stakeholders encouraged California to expand its retail electricity market, as Retail Energy Buyer reported.
|State
|Facilities
|Employees
|Annual Electric Spend ($ Million)
|IL
|837
|36,000
|$58
|MD
|957
|50,000
|$95
|MA
|636
|38,000
|$62
|PA
|1,530
|103,000
|$122
|TX
|2,151
|234,000
|$334
|Total
|6,111
|461,000
|$671