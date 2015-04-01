Building Automation Software More Functional than Traditional Thermostat

Posted Wednesday, April 1, 2015 4:00 am

Trane added the Tracer Concierge building automation system (BAS) to its building controls portfolio. Tracer Concierge is a simplified BAS, providing centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) as well as lighting. With Tracer Concierge, users get more functionality than with a traditional thermostat, says Trane.

The touch-screen display has standard screens that can be changed to reflect a specific building and shows information, including scheduling at a glance for all parts of a building. From a single point of control, the system provides the ability to group multiple rooms, components, HVAC and lighting equipment based on the way the area is used in the building, eliminating the need to program multiple thermostats.

Concierge comes preloaded with a scheduler that can be modified to fit how a building is used. Schedules can be set for 365 days, rather than the daily or weekly options with most programmable thermostats. In addition, Concierge is PIN protected to eliminate the risk of system overrides.

Concierge is Web-enabled, so buildings can be connected for diagnostics. The system also uses Trane Air-Fi wireless technology, eliminating the need for wired components.