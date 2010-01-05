BevMo! to Save $1M a Year After Lighting Retrofit

Posted Tuesday, January 5, 2010 8:27 am

BevMo!, a West Coast beverage retailer, expects to save $1 million a year across 90 locations after completing a lighting retrofit.

BevMo! expects to save 51 percent in energy use and reduce lighting maintenance costs by almost half.

The retailer also was able to take advantage of $300,000 in utility rebates, according to a press release.

The installation of electronic high intensity discharge (EHID) lighting was completed in late 2009.

BevMo! replaced thousands of 250 watt magnetic HID fixtures with 150 watt EHID fixtures, which are able to maintain the same lighting saturation at a lower energy point. Metrolight and West-Lite Supply Co. handled the retrofit.

BevMo! indicated that it planned to use the new lighting scheme for future stores, as well.

Retrofitting of lighting systems is one of 16 tips for small businesses to save energy.