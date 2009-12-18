BC, Wisconsin, Iowa Move Ahead With Wind Energy

Posted Friday, December 18, 2009 1:26 am

A number of wind energy projects are getting off the ground this week, whether because of new funding or finally gaining local approval. Meanwhile, at least one project is facing difficulties.

Here is a roundup of recent wind energy news.

In British Columbia, Canada, the stalled wind power project started by EarthFirst Canada Inc. has been taken over by GE Energy Financial Services and Plutonic Power Corp., reports NewsTimes. The two paid $49.6 million to buy out EarthFirst for the 144 megawatt Dokie project, estimated to achieve commercial production in early 2011.

In Iowa, MidAmerican Energy appears poised to proceed with its 1,001 megawatts of planned wind energy, now that the Iowa Utilities Board declined to block the wind farms, reports istockanalyst, via the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Opponents had claimed such a large amount of generating capacity would give MidAmerican too much control over the state's renewable energy future and possibly freeze out independent producers.

In Wisconsin, Wave Wind LLC and Hyundai Heavy Industries are working together on a wind farm northwest of Madison. With only six turbines, the project will have generating capacity of about 10 megawatts, reports the Wisconsin State Journal.

NextEra Energy has completed its purchase of three wind farms with a combined capacity of 184.5 megawatts from Babcock & Brown, according to a press release. The wind farms are in Texas, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, a proposed wind farm in Illinois hit another roadblock when the Woodford County Board postponed voting on a special-use permit for the 100-turbine Minonk Wind Farm, reports the Peoria Journal Star.