AtSite Incorporates Urjanet Energy Data into its Platform

Posted Thursday, April 23, 2015 4:00 am

AtSite has incorporated Urjanet’s automated utility data into its smart building services platform, InSite, to provide clients better visibility into energy consumption.

Urjanet’s near real-time energy data services automate the collection, normalization and delivery of data from more than 1,500 utilities. Rather than relying on manual utility bill data entry, Urjanet’s technology aggregates data and delivers it directly into InSite. This automated energy data provides visibility into building performance to identify opportunities to cut energy costs.