ASHRAE Revises Indoor Air Quality Guideline

Posted Friday, April 3, 2015 4:45 am

ASHRAE is seeking public input into a proposed revision of ASHRAE ’s residential indoor air quality guideline.

ASHRAE Guideline 24-2008, Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality in Low-Rise Residential Buildings, is the companion guideline to ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 62.2-2007, Ventilation and Acceptable Indoor Air Quality in Low-Rise Residential Buildings.

Guideline 24 provides information on achieving good indoor air quality that goes beyond the requirements contained in Standard 62.2 by providing explanatory and educational material not included in the code-intended standard.

A revision of the guideline is open for public comment until May 11.

This marks the first time since 2008 that the document is being revised, according to chair Paul Francisco. The revision includes a range of changes intended to provide clarification to previous guidance and update the guideline for current understanding.

The guideline, which was written by the committee responsible for maintaining Standard 62.2, includes information on envelope and system design, material selection, commissioning and installation, and operation and maintenance.

A UL study published last month calls indoor air quality a “sleeper issue” in the US. It says a major cause of poor indoor air quality is the growing amount of chemicals in buildings, which can emanate from technology hardware, construction materials, furniture and furnishings, and cleaning products.