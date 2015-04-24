400 kW Fuel Cell System Powers Comcast Facility

Posted Friday, April 24, 2015 4:03 am

Bloom Energy fuel cells are now powering Comcast’s Western New England Regional Headquarters in Berlin, Connecticut. The 80,000-sq-foot facility serves as Comcast’s regional headquarters for five New England states and is the master facility for processing TV signals for distribution on the Comcast network.

The 400 kW fuel cell system will generate more than 3 million kWh each year, providing up to 80 percent of the facility's total energy load. The Bloom Energy Servers are installed with uninterruptable power modules (UPMs) and will enable the Comcast facility's headend to maintain operations through grid outages.

Investing in fuel cell technology is another way Comcast is improving its energy savings. The company is also installing smart controls in its data centers to manage cooling and energy needs to prevent peak electricity loads or spikes in demand.