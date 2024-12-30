U.S. Steel remains American-owned as Biden blocks merger, highlighting security and manufacturing resilience while U.S. and Nippon Steel respond by filing lawsuits against the Administration.
Explore the top 5 environmental stories of 2024, from record heatwaves to youth-led activism, highlighting challenges and progress in sustainability.
Relying on spreadsheets for sustainability data is no longer enough. Automation offers accuracy, efficiency, and a clearer path to achieving climate goals.
Wells Fargo exits the NZBA amid political scrutiny over climate commitments. The move underscores tensions between policy and environmental goals.
Small methane leaks make up 72% of emissions from U.S. oil fields. New research highlights the need to address distributed leaks, not just super emitters.
Ancient Southern Ocean fossils uncover 500,000 years of ecosystem responses to climate shifts, highlighting risks to modern biodiversity.
Can Pennsylvania overcome its infrastructure and policy hurdles to lead the nation in clean energy innovation?
The City of Portage debuts a food scraps recycling program, aiming to cut landfill waste, lower emissions, and support eco-friendly practices.
Methane reduction offers a rare chance for quick climate wins. Learn how federal investment is driving tech, jobs, and community resilience.
With most clothing worn fewer than 10 times, the global textile industry faces a critical sustainability challenge.
Exploring the major energy sources in the United States and analyzing their impact on sustainability, focusing on reducing the carbon footprint through clean energy initiatives.
Dive into the aviation industry’s innovative strategies for achieving net zero emissions through sustainable fuel and technological advancements.
G-Lyte’s solar innovation aims to replace disposable batteries with eco-friendly DSSC technology, offering 99% recyclability and low-light efficiency.
Federal lands cut greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2005, but wildfires and droughts reduce their effectiveness as carbon sinks.
Amazon is decarbonizing its global operations by 2040, revolutionizing green infrastructure with net-zero buildings and renewable energy.
Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts have the highest recycling rates in the country. Which three states are ranked the worst?
What does the latest Edison water main break mean for the future of infrastructure?
Government funding will allow San Miguel Electric Cooperative, Inc. to transition from lignite-fired power generation to renewable energy.
New York will require fossil fuel companies to fund billions in critical adaptation projects, a move that could set a precedent for climate accountability nationwide.
Thailand’s leading energy company celebrates 13 years on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.