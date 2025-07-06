Latest Industry News

IRA Rollbacks Advance as House Passes Spending Megabill Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.

Kenvue Integrates Sustainability into Product Development with New Assessment Tool Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.

Evince Group Subsidiary Achieves LEED Gold for Operational Excellence Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Set Sail in Maritime Decarbonization Hydrogen power is heading to the docks. Proteus Energy’s marine fuel cell system offers zero-emission performance with industrial backing.

How Renewable Energy Firms Are Dominating Canada’s Corporate Sustainability Rankings Canada's top-performing sustainability leaders are powered by renewables. Four energy firms lead the Corporate Knights’ 2025 Best 50 list with 100% green metrics.

Baxter Restores Critical Infrastructure After Hurricane Helene Baxter invested 2.5 million labor hours to restore its North Cove plant, a key U.S. medical supply hub, after hurricane damage.

Florida Governor Vetoes Statewide Recycling Plan, Citing Private Sector Leadership Gov. DeSantis vetoes HB 295, halting plans for a statewide recycling strategy and emphasizing private-sector waste innovation over state mandates.

When Heat Waves Mean Empty Plates: Pakistan's Hunger Crisis Demands Global Action Last month, I stood in a field in Pakistan’s Sindh province, where a farmer named Ahmed showed me what remains of his wheat crop. The grains, shriveled by temperatures that reached nearly …

PFAS-Free Electrolyser Technology Brings Scalable Green Hydrogen Within Reach HYScale is redefining green hydrogen production with a PFAS-free, CRM-free electrolyzer stack designed for industrial scale, offering $428/kW CAPEX and high efficiency.

Google Bets Big on Fusion with 200 MW Deal Google signs a power purchase agreement for 200 MW from Commonwealth Fusion Systems' ARC plant, marking the tech giant’s first commercial commitment to fusion energy.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Demolition to Begin July 7 as Reconstruction Advances Demolition work begins July 7 on the remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, marking a major milestone in Maryland’s effort to restore one of its most critical infrastructure links.

Microsoft Backs Major Forest Carbon Credit Agreement Microsoft’s latest climate deal targets 4.8M forest carbon credits. Projects start in 2025, using tech to verify real, lasting impact.

Engineering Firms Drive Massive Klamath River Restoration Stantec and RES restore Klamath tributaries post-dam removal. The project reopens habitat and reshapes 3.4 miles of stream channels.

How Companies Can Cut Energy Costs Without Big Capital Investments Learn how companies can reduce energy costs, manage operational risk, and boost resilience using capital-light strategies, real-time data, and distributed energy solutions.