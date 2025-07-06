Latest Industry News
Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.
Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.
Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.
Hydrogen power is heading to the docks. Proteus Energy’s marine fuel cell system offers zero-emission performance with industrial backing.
Canada's top-performing sustainability leaders are powered by renewables. Four energy firms lead the Corporate Knights’ 2025 Best 50 list with 100% green metrics.

States and Industry Converge to Accelerate SAF Adoption

As Michigan launches a state-level tax credit program for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, U.S. producers expand output—even as federal policy under the Trump administration sends mixed signals.

DHL and Fortum Partner to Power Circular Economy with EV Battery Recycling

DHL and Fortum team up to deliver sustainable logistics for EV battery recycling, strengthening Europe's circular economy and clean energy goals.

New Pilot Advances Industrial Carbon Capture with 90% Less Energy Use

As industrial decarbonization accelerates, a new wave of compact, low-energy carbon capture systems like Nuada’s is reshaping the future of emissions reduction across cement, waste-to-energy, and biomass sectors.

Sports

Global Ski Giants Unite to Decarbonize Winter Tourism

Eight of the world’s top ski resorts form the Global Sustainability Ski Alliance to accelerate decarbonization, innovate supply chains, and protect alpine economies from climate change.

Minnesota Twins and Uponor Partner to Advance Sustainability and Community Impact
Is the Caesars Superdome Sustainable?
Las Vegas Raiders: Advancing Sustainability and Community Support
Balancing Cost Savings and Sustainability with Artificial Grass

Aviation
Nico Nicholas, CEO & Co-Founder, ZEERO Group
The global travel industry is under pressure to decarbonize fast. New regulations, investor demands, and climate risks are reshaping aviation, cruises, and hospitality. Here’s how the sector can respond.
Lockheed Martin and Electra expand collaboration to accelerate the EL9 Ultra-STOL hybrid-electric aircraft for military, logistics, and emergency applications.
XSun & H3 Dynamics join forces to develop new breed of solar/hydrogen/electric UAVs
French aerospace firms XSun and H3 Dynamics unveil a solar-hydrogen-battery UAV with a tri-brid energy system, extending flight time, cutting emissions, and enabling off-grid operations with mobile hydrogen refueling.

Chemicals

PureCycle Expands Global Recycling Footprint with $300 Million Boost

PureCycle aims to install 1B pounds of polypropylene recycling capacity by 2030, backed by new capital and global infrastructure partnerships.

Louisiana Modernizes Energy Grid for Industrial Growth
Dover Chemical Shows Mixed Progress in First Sustainability Report
Illinois Expands PFAS Ban, Targets Common Consumer Products in New Law

Recycling
Douglas Holladay takes a water sample from the Occoquan Reservoir.
PFAS contamination is a growing threat to U.S. water systems. Virginia Tech’s new watershed-wide model could offer a long-term solution.
Biogas is booming, but profitability hinges on process optimization. Operators are finding new revenue streams in heat recovery and digestate.
Europe’s biggest auto recycler is scaling up with a new dismantling center. The move supports demand for reused parts and closed-loop materials.

Packaging

Transportation

Agilitas Energy Expands into Hydropower with 44 MW Boost

Agilitas Energy just added 44 MW of hydropower to its portfolio. It’s a major step toward more stable, around-the-clock clean energy.

Uneven Progress: Global Energy Access Gaps Persist Despite Renewable Gains

Despite growth in renewable capacity and electrification, the world remains off track to achieve SDG 7 by 2030, with Sub-Saharan Africa facing widening gaps.

California Rolls Out Mobile Monitoring Program in Underserved Communities

California launches a $27M mobile monitoring program with Aclima to deliver hyper-local air quality data in 64 underserved communities.

Sonnen Launches First VPP in Canada at Blatchford Lands

Sonnen’s virtual power plant goes live in Edmonton’s Blatchford. It’s a first for Canada and a big step for distributed clean energy.

North American Geothermal Investment Surges 85% in Q1 2025

Geothermal investment hit $1.7B in Q1 2025 as new tech unlocks 500 GW of U.S. potential and drives cost-competitive, 24/7 clean energy.

Clean Energy Grows, But Fossil Fuels Still Dominate

Renewables surged in 2024, but rising demand kept fossil fuels on top. Emissions climbed as clean energy added to—not replaced—old power.

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership

Army Pilots 3D-Printed Retrofits for Energy Efficiency

Sierra Club Foundation Dumps BlackRock After Failed Climate Stewardship

Texas Backs Major Seawater Desalination in Corpus Christi

Wafer-Scale Engines vs GPUs: The Future of AI Infrastructure

Albany Port Leads with Voluntary Green Marine Certification

How Rare Earth Metals Compete in Contaminated Waters

Romania Expands Renewable Energy Footprint with $13 Million in Local Solar Projects

Kraft Heinz to Eliminate Artificial Colors by 2027

Solar and Storage Power Almond Farm Emissions Cut

Summer Business Energy Strategies to Impact your Bottom Line

Rethinking Energy Costs as Inflation and Grid Pressures Rise

ArcelorMittal Halts Green Investment Plans in Germany

Arctic Peatlands Are Expanding: What This Means for the Global Carbon Balance

AI-Powered ECM's are Shaping the Future of Retail Energy Management Strategy

Mobile Industry Cuts Emissions, But Targets Still Distant

