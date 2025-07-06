As Michigan launches a state-level tax credit program for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, U.S. producers expand output—even as federal policy under the Trump administration sends mixed signals.
DHL and Fortum team up to deliver sustainable logistics for EV battery recycling, strengthening Europe's circular economy and clean energy goals.
As industrial decarbonization accelerates, a new wave of compact, low-energy carbon capture systems like Nuada’s is reshaping the future of emissions reduction across cement, waste-to-energy, and biomass sectors.
Eight of the world’s top ski resorts form the Global Sustainability Ski Alliance to accelerate decarbonization, innovate supply chains, and protect alpine economies from climate change.
PureCycle aims to install 1B pounds of polypropylene recycling capacity by 2030, backed by new capital and global infrastructure partnerships.
U.S. zero-emission truck deployments rose 76% in 2024, yet policy gaps, infrastructure delays, and costs remain barriers to full-scale fleet transition.
LS Power has acquired ENGIE Services U.S. and revived the OPTERRA brand. The move boosts its energy efficiency and grid resilience offerings.
Hydrogen is rolling into California’s freight rail network. A new project will retrofit diesel locomotives with fuel cells to cut emissions.
Brooklyn Navy Yard is opening 30 new spots for EV charging. The move supports NYC’s green goals and growing demand for clean transport.
ABB is acquiring power electronics firm BrightLoop to expand its reach in electrified transport. The deal taps rising demand across industries.
The gaming tech company has achieved ISO 14064-1 certification, enhancing carbon footprint transparency and reinforcing its commitment to corporate sustainability.
China has become the world’s first "electrostate," shifting from fossil fuels to a fully electrified economy powered by solar, wind, and battery storage. Yet, its continued coal expansion highlights the challenges of balancing growth with decarbonization.
Micromobility Fire Safety Standards Act of 2025: Ensuring safe e-bike and e-scooter use in D.C. by requiring UL-certified batteries to prevent fire risks.
Green Recycle USA will invest $4.3 million to open a plastics recycling facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, creating 28 jobs and supporting circular economy goals in Southside Virginia.
Launched in 2023 by Yamaha Motor, ENYRING offers a swappable battery subscription service for e-bikes designed to eliminate range anxiety, lower costs, and support battery circularity