Article Reprints/Usage

Environment+Energy Leader article reprints make excellent marketing collateral to use on your website, as office wall candy to tout your success or as trade show marketing material. They can be used in newsletters, blogs and as website content to educate your employees or customers.

There are two options available:

Linking to an Environment+Energy Leader article, report or webcast

There is no cost to link to one of our articles, reports, webcasts or other content on your company (external or internal) website, blog, e-newsletter or social media – and we appreciate your links. We allow companies to use a headline and a 25-word synopsis or excerpt. All uses must include our publication name “Environment+Energy Leader” and an easily recognizable hyperlink to our website where the full article is housed. PDFs of our reports, articles or other content, as well as webcast videos, can be downloaded for personal use but cannot be distributed or placed on the internet.

PDF Reprints

To publish a full article on your website, print articles as marketing collateral, or for any other full-article use, a PDF reprint must be purchased. Reprints are delivered as high-quality, full-color PDFs. You can share, print or email as many copies as you like, as long as you like. PDF article reprints cost $800. To purchase, or to discuss other usage, please email to info@environmentenergyleader.com.

Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.