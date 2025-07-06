Advertising Production Specifications

Unless otherwise noted below, all creative assets must be submitted at least three business days prior to your scheduled run date. Please send materials to: advertisingteam@environmentenergyleader.com.

To ensure accuracy and efficient processing, please use a clear file naming convention that includes your company name in all filenames.

Display Ad Banners - Website and Newsletter

File formats should be:

.gif or animated .gif (must have call to action in first frame if animated)

.jpg/.jpeg/.png

Rich Media format (Flash, HTML, etc.). HTML5 or rich media ads must include a static fallback image in .jpg or .png format.

Note: Some rich media and animation formats may not be supported in all email clients. For newsletter placements, we recommend static images for maximum compatibility.

Recommended File Sizes:

35-70kb for standard banners

Available Banner Sizes:

(Please submit only the sizes included in your booked package):

728x90 (site or newsletter)

300x250 (site or newsletter)

300x600 (site only)

1170x250

Ad Click-Through URL and Tracking:

Please include the destination URL for each ad. If you wish to track performance, include tracking URLs (UTMs or third-party tags) with your submission.

Category Takeover

Banner Ads Required:

Three banner sizes: 728x90, 300x250 and 300x600

Logo (maximum width: 150px) to appear at top of sponsored category landing page

Click-through URL’s for logo and all banners

Additional Notes:

Please use consistent branding across all creatives.

Banner ads must meet the Display Ad specifications above.

Submit all assets at least 5 business days prior to the scheduled launch date.

See below for a visual example of a sponsored category landing page:

Webinars

To ensure a seamless event experience, please complete and submit the following form at least 30 days prior to your scheduled event:

E+E Leader Event Deliverables and Rehearsal time scheduler

As part of this form, you will be asked to upload the following:

A word document containing:

Event Title Event Abstract 3-5 Key Takeaways Speaker Bios (including name, full titles, email addresses for invitations and LinkedIn profile URLs) Target Audience (job titles and industries)

containing: Speaker headshots (jpg / png)

Company logo(s)

Company social media handles

You will also be prompted to select a preferred time for your rehearsal during form completion.

Leader Emails

For sponsored emails, you have two options:

1. Wrap Option: Submit your complete HTML, and we will wrap it with our standard E+E Leader header and footer.

2. Build Option: If you’ve experienced formatting issues with platforms like Mailchimp, we recommend submitting your content for us to build the email natively.

For both options, please provide the following:

Subject Line: Recommended length is 40-60 characters. No more than 70 characters please.

Recommended length is 40-60 characters. No more than 70 characters please. Preview Text: Recommended length is 90-120 characters. No more than 140 characters please.

If we are building the email for you, also submit:

Logo Minimum width: 300px Max file size: 50KB Include destination URL for linking

Graphic Elements 600px wide for full-width display Include any other graphics you would like used

Text Content: Full email copy, submitted in a Word document

Full email copy, submitted in a Word document URL(s): The final destination for your call to action(s)

Timeline & Approvals

All creative assets must be submitted at least 5 business days prior to the scheduled send date to allow adequate time for testing and approvals.

When submitting your materials, please also provide a list of all team members who should be included on the test email distribution for review and approval.

Sponsored Articles

To prepare your sponsored article for publication, please submit the following materials in a single Word document, along with any accompanying image or video files:

Article Title: Clear, concise, and informative. Aim for 60 characters or fewer for optimal display across platforms.

Clear, concise, and informative. Aim for 60 characters or fewer for optimal display across platforms. Article Body: Up to 1,000 words. Content should focus on education, insight, or solution-based storytelling. Articles with a thought leadership tone perform best. Please avoid overly promotional language.

Up to 1,000 words. Content should focus on education, insight, or solution-based storytelling. Articles with a thought leadership tone perform best. Please avoid overly promotional language. URLs: Include any links you'd like embedded within the article (e.g., product pages, case studies, white papers). For best results, link to value-added content relevant to the topic.

Include any links you'd like embedded within the article (e.g., product pages, case studies, white papers). For best results, link to value-added content relevant to the topic. Author Byline: You may use a company executive byline or a company byline. At the end of the article, please include one of the following: A brief author bio (2–3 sentences), or A short company description (2–3 sentences)

You may use a company executive byline or a company byline. At the end of the article, please include one of the following: Header Image: Submit one high-quality image, minimum 1200 pixels wide (landscape orientation preferred). Image must be rights-cleared for editorial use.

Submit one high-quality image, minimum 1200 pixels wide (landscape orientation preferred). Image must be rights-cleared for editorial use. Additional Media (Optional) : You may include other images within the article body. Please indicate image placement within the Word document. Embedded videos (e.g., YouTube or Vimeo) are supported—please provide the full embed link and desired placement within article.

:

Best Practices:

Use subheadings, bullets, and short paragraphs for readability.

Content must be original and not previously published elsewhere.

Resource Monthly Newsletter

Please submit the following materials for inclusion:

Headline: A clear and concise title (5–10 words, up to 70 characters maximum) to ensure optimal display across all devices.

A clear and concise title (5–10 words, up to 70 characters maximum) to ensure optimal display across all devices. Brief Description: A short paragraph (no more than 50 words) summarizing the resource and its value to readers.

A short paragraph (no more than 50 words) summarizing the resource and its value to readers. Cover Art: One image sized 428×240 pixels. Landscape orientation required.

One image sized 428×240 pixels. Landscape orientation required. Landing Page URL: The direct link where readers can access or download the resource.

Resource Hub Website Listing

Please submit the following:

Headline: A clear and concise title (5–10 words, up to 70 characters maximum) to ensure optimal display across all devices.

A clear and concise title (5–10 words, up to 70 characters maximum) to ensure optimal display across all devices. Brief Description: A concise summary of your resource, up to 200 words. Focus on the value to the reader. what they will learn or gain by accessing it.

A concise summary of your resource, up to 200 words. Focus on the value to the reader. what they will learn or gain by accessing it. Cover Art: One image sized 428×240 pixels. Landscape orientation required.

One image sized 428×240 pixels. Landscape orientation required. Landing Page URL: The direct link to access or download your resource.

The direct link to access or download your resource.

Social Media:

For each post, please provide:

Copy : Tailored for the platform's specific requirements.

: Tailored for the platform's specific requirements. Images : High-quality, properly sized images - ensure every image is optimized for the intended platform.

: High-quality, properly sized images - ensure every image is optimized for the intended platform. URLs : Links for any associated landing pages.

: Links for any associated landing pages. Hashtags : Relevant hashtags to include.

: Relevant hashtags to include. Tags : Include handles for the company or individuals (e.g., @companyhandle).

: Include handles for the company or individuals (e.g., @companyhandle). Post Timing: Specific dates and times for each post if required (in Eastern Time).

When submitting materials: