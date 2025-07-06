Travel

Roll Through Summer Safely: 7 tips for safe seasonal driving

(Family Features) Between increased road travel traffic, warmer pavement, higher rates of construction and more, summer driving comes with a litany of potential safety hazards.

The Virginia Beach vibe: A shore thing for every traveler's wish list

(BPT) - Where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, travelers are greeted by the welcoming shores of Virginia Beach. While its iconic boardwalk and sun-drenched shores beckon millions every …

The sleepcation boom: Why more travelers are booking trips to do nothing

ExploreBestColleges.com reports a rise in sleepcations, as travelers seek restful getaways to combat burnout and prioritize recovery over busy itineraries.

Philly psychology students map out local landmarks and hidden destinations where they feel happiest

Rittenhouse Square Park in Center City made it onto the Philly Happiness Map.

Public squares, secret gardens and offbeat cafes can offer respite and a sense of community connection, which contribute to happiness.

7 digital travel fails hurting your summer bookings (and how to fix them)

AudioEye reports that inaccessible travel websites frustrate travelers with disabilities, costing bookings. Fixing digital accessibility can enhance user experience.

Need an escape? New tech can help you unplug without going totally off the grid.

Uniqode explores how national parks and green spaces use technology to enhance visitors' experiences of Mother Nature and all its beauty.

Nearly half of Utah’s foreign tourism comes from this country, and they’re not coming this year

The Salt Lake Tribune explored data and spoke with tourism officials and small business owners to find out how declining numbers of tourists from Canada are impacting Utah.

Here are the top 10 busiest airports in the US
Way.com compiled a list of the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S. in accordance with the annual passenger traffic.
Is this why Americans have hit the brakes on the #vanlife dream?
Motointegrator and DataPulse Research suggest that many people who signed on to vanlife at the height of the pandemic are now putting it in their rearview mirror.
10 destinations across the US for car enthusiasts to add to their bucket list
CoPilot scoured news articles, tourism sites, social media platforms and the web to compile this list of travel destinations for people who love cars.
Travel anxiety is real: How to plan a mentally peaceful trip
Blueprint explores how to build a mental health tool kit for more peaceful travel experiences.
As demand for US passports grows, here are the states with the most aspiring world travelers
Spokeo used data from the Department of State to see where the rate of passports grew the most over the last several decades.
Wanna travel?
Life Extension shares some ideas to help you pack vitamins and supplements and stay on track to support your health and well-being while you're away from home.
(BPT) - Daydreaming about your next family getaway? Look no further than Northwest Florida! The location and climate are ideal, and thanks to its recent $35 million makeover, the sensational Hilton …
(BPT) - Are you trying to plan a vacation but feeling uninspired? Consider taking a road trip through the Northeast this summer!Whether you're looking forward to exploring bustling urban epicenters …
Freedom Debt Relief helps to create memory-making summer vacations with these ideas to bring your family closer without busting the budget.
(BPT) - Any true beach lover knows that there is no such thing as the world's "best" beach. An avid surfer and a family with young kids are drawn to different coastlines, while a city dweller and a …

The 2025 set-jetting hotlist: 8 locations where film tourism is about to boom

DataPulse Research reveals which filming locations destinations could become must-visits for vacationers this year.

What are the cheapest days of the week to fly?

Experian explains why a flexible approach to shopping for airfares is the best way to find the lowest price.

Check out great things to do in New York City for a perfect day out

Way.com offers suggestions for some of the best things to do in New York City during its 400th anniversary.

The art of slow travel – and how to embrace it in Michigan

(BPT) - Slowing down while traveling is what Pure Michigan is all about — from the foothills of the Sleeping Bear Dunes to the quiet lakeshores of Lake Huron to the serenity you can find amidst …

Pack your bags!
It's vacation season: Don't pack pork!
(BPT) - Warmer temperatures mean the start of spring break and summer travel season! People are dreaming of beaches and faraway destinations but may not realize the risk that traveling can pose to …
