AI is advancing even faster than sci-fi visionaries like Neal Stephenson imagined

Three recent developments in AI – in video games, wearable technology and education – suggest that building something like Stephenson’s Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer is possible.
How can industrial facilities minimize downtime during equipment repairs?
Global Electronic Services reports that minimizing downtime in industrial facilities enhances productivity. Strategies include proactive maintenance, stocking spare parts, and adopting digital tools.
Your phone could soon replace your passwords.
What are passkeys? A cybersecurity researcher explains how you can use your phone to make passwords a thing of the past
Passwords are both annoying to use and vulnerable to hackers. Google is moving to support stronger, easier-to-use passkeys (and other tech companies are close behind).
Cutting off China's access to advanced U.S. chips is likely to motivate Chinese cyber espionage.
Blocking exports and raising tariffs is a bad defense against industrial cyber espionage, study shows
Supply-chain decoupling doesn’t stop rival nations from hacking each other and can make it worse. A cyber-espionage expert explains what does work.
LG Launches 'Radio Optimism' Campaign to Spread 'Life's Good' Through Music
(BPT) - LG's New Campaign Leverages Music — the Universal Language — to Foster Deeper Connections and Expand the Life's Good Promise in Digital SpacesLG Electronics (LG) today launched a …
The Internet of Things, which includes wearables, appliances and cars, is collecting an increasing amount of information about you.
How Internet of Things devices affect your privacy – even when they’re not yours
Internet of Things devices are collecting an increasing amount of information, creating a web of data harvesting that ensnares people all around them.
The evolution of design thinking: From products to problem-solving across industries

Lazzoni reports on the evolution of design thinking from product-focused to a broad problem-solving framework across various industries, emphasizing empathy and user needs.
CheapInsurance.com reports self-service kiosks are transforming fast-casual dining, enhancing efficiency and boosting sales at major chains.
Quincy Compressor reports on enhancing compressed air system efficiency through audits, leak elimination, pressure optimization, and advanced controls.
ACT Leadership reports that effective leadership involves asking the right questions, like "What do you think?" instead of giving advice.
Snow leopards are hard to find and count, which makes protecting them difficult.
Conservationists have to search rough terrain and thousands of automated photographs to find the elusive cats. Artificial intelligence can help them work more accurately and more efficiently.
The General examines autonomous vehicle crash data, disengagements, and tech limits to find out where the road is headed for self-driving cars.

5 simple and delicious recipes to make in your blender

(BPT) - There's no end to the number of kitchen gadgets you can buy, but in terms of versatility, the blender cannot be matched. If you only use your blender for making smoothies, you're missing out! …

alliantgroup’s CEO on the Rise of Robotics: Why Human Expertise Still Matters Most

alliantgroup’s CEO on the Rise of Robotics: Why Human Expertise Still Matters Most

(Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup) - Robotics and hard‑tech transformation are reshaping the business landscape at an extraordinary pace. What was once confined to research labs and science …

Teen tech trends and school cellphone bans

Spokeo chats about how teens use tech, what school bans miss, and why understanding device habits matters more than just limiting screen access.

Powering America’s Future: The Case for Solar Energy

Powering America’s Future: The Case for Solar Energy

(NewsUSA) - As America’s need for electricity grows, solar energy is stepping up to meet the moment. Today, utility-scale solar power now generates enough electricity to power 22 million homes. In …

Battery Energy Storage: Powering America’s Reliable, Affordable, and Secure Energy Future

Battery Energy Storage: Powering America’s Reliable, Affordable, and Secure Energy Future

(NewsUSA) - America’s electricity demand is on the verge of a generational shift. A recent S&P study projects a 35-50% surge in demand by 2040, driven by growing electricity needs to power new …

Is a battery or gas mower the best? Well, it depends
(BPT) - Do you need to buy or replace your lawn mower? Because there are many different kinds of walk-behind lawnmowers to choose from, finding the right one for you can seem daunting.For example, is …
Love in the spin cycle: How to turn laundry time into quality time
(BPT) - Laundry day doesn't have to be a drag. With a little teamwork — and the right technology — you and your partner can turn this everyday chore into a chance to connect.LG, ranked …
Consumer technologies get wet as a regular part of everyday life.
Debunking 5 myths about when your devices get wet
When it comes to drying out your drenched device, problematic myths about liquid protection and repair make it hard to separate fact from fiction.
A Strategic Partnership Between the U.S. and India Benefits Both Countries
A Strategic Partnership Between the U.S. and India Benefits Both Countries
(NewsUSA) - During Vice President Vance’s visit to India in early 2025, he emphasized the deep connection and shared vision for the future between the two nations, highlighting the need to build …
Introducing IP Buddy: Your AI-Powered Guide to Intellectual Property
Introducing IP Buddy: Your AI-Powered Guide to Intellectual Property
(NewsUSA) - The Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation (IPOEF) launched IP Buddy (IPBuddy.ai) today, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered digital assistant designed to make understanding …
A girl, wearing her prosthetic hands, walks to school in Uruguay.
How 3D printing is personalizing health care
Precise and flexible 3D manufacturing techniques make it possible to individually tailor everything from prosthetics to drugs.
Technology and healthcare: How AI is transforming the patient experience
(BPT) - Did you know that AI-powered technology is already being widely used to improve the healthcare journey for both patients and doctors? As a patient, you may not even be aware of how much this …
Rescuers need to know ASAP where they're needed in disasters.
AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders
Natural disasters prompt a flood of social media posts. AI can help sift the wheat of helpful information from the chaff of chitchat and misinformation.
AI can be a danger to students – 3 things universities must do
Universities should teach AI literacy, emphasise why developing knowledge is important and teach students why being an expert matters.
Is your router putting you at risk? 5 ways to secure your home network
(BPT) - The digital world is constantly changing, and with it, the threat landscape. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and as a result, our online security needs to be more robust than …
Get the Scoop on AI Innovation
Get the Scoop on AI Innovation
(NewsUSA) - The AI+ Expo, taking place on June 2-4 in Washington, D.C., seeks to spark discussions of ideas and initiatives related to the intersection of AI, emerging technology, and national …
