How to prepare for buying your first home

(BPT) - Now more than ever, first-time homebuyers are dialed into the interest rate environment and what it means for purchasing a house. That's why many experts advise that buyers "marry the home …
High mortgage rates are still impacting home sales in 2025

Experian reports high mortgage rates continue to suppress home sales, with fewer than 4 million homes sold in 2024, the lowest since 1995.

The renter suburb: Renters outnumber owners in 203 suburbs in largest US metros

Point2Homes reports that renters now outnumber owners in 203 suburbs across major U.S. metros, reshaping suburban living trends.

Aging homes, rising prices: The 10 cities with the oldest houses in the U.S.

Redfin reports that America’s housing is aging, with few new homes built, driving up prices in cities like Buffalo and New York.

6 of the best cities for 55+ homebuyers in 2025 and where demand is cooling

NewHomeSource reports that notable cities for 55+ homebuyers in 2025 include Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Sacramento, while demand cools in New York and Los Angeles.
Renting vs. buying: How housing costs compare across America

SmartAsset ranked 342 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median monthly gross rental and housing costs—including add-ons like utilities, insurance, maintenance and taxes—to help people most accurately evaluate the ongoing costs of buying versus renting.

10 worst states to be a landlord (avoid these risky markets)

TurboTenant reports the 10 worst states for landlords due to strict regulations, high taxes, and challenging eviction processes.

Top 5 places Millennials want to live in 2025

NewHomeSource reports Millennials favor warm climates, with top living spots for 2025 including San Diego, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Why more vacation rental hosts are becoming landlords

TurboTenant reveals that due to uncertain cash flow, heavier regulation, and rising costs, many hosts are pulling their listings from short-term vacation rental sites and transforming their properties into mid- and long-term rentals.

The 10 most affordable cities for renters who need childcare

Redfin looked at the combined monthly cost of rent and childcare, ranking the 10 most affordable cities for residents making the local median income.

Median home values continue to climb; here's a state-by-state look

Experian reveals that median home values have climbed by 65% in some states over the past five years, while average mortgage balances have increased as much as 39%.

Where Americans can find the largest or coziest apartments

RentCafe.com lists the cities that lead the way in apartment sizes, which are on the rise in the U.S. and now average 908 square feet.

State laws require rent receipts: Did you give or get one this month?

TurboTenant explores what rent receipts are, how different cities and states legislate them, and the importance of integrating payments with property management software to help landlords streamline their processes.

Does your neighborhood sound expensive? Here's how names impact real estate prices.

Spokeo examined data from Redfin and other sources to see how neighborhood names influence property values.
