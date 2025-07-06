TurboTenant reports the 10 worst states for landlords due to strict regulations, high taxes, and challenging eviction processes.
NewHomeSource reports Millennials favor warm climates, with top living spots for 2025 including San Diego, New York, Denver, and Los Angeles.
TurboTenant reveals that due to uncertain cash flow, heavier regulation, and rising costs, many hosts are pulling their listings from short-term vacation rental sites and transforming their properties into mid- and long-term rentals.