Next City reports Calgary is reinstating water fluoridation after concerns over dental health rose post-removal, costing over $20 million.
(NAPSI)—When school years come to a close, many families hit the road for vacations, camps, and college visits. This makes summer an excellent time for drivers to do a routine check to make sure …
Chalkbeat reports that early childhood educators are addressing eco-anxiety by engaging kids in nature through hands-on activities and lessons on stewardship.
Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Guardian talk to Florida residents who have been impacted by increasingly strong and frequent hurricanes.
Blueprint reports that setting boundaries this summer can protect your peace, reduce social burnout, and enhance joy. Prioritize self-care by saying "no."
Charlie Health reports that eating disorders are significantly influenced by genetics, with family history increasing risk dramatically.
The Conversation focuses on how the overall expansion of voting rights and a historical understanding of “We the People” shows that everyone belongs in a democratic society, regardless of wealth, achievement or other differences.
Holidays are a time of celebration, but they also come with a heightened risk of car accidents. Increased travel, crowded roads, and alcohol use can all contribute to more dangerous driving conditions. Some holidays, like the Fourth of July, are particularly hazardous. Understanding how to reduce your risk and what to do if an accident happens can help keep you and your loved ones safe.
By Alexis Treat (NAPSI)—For school-aged kids, summer is about relaxing after a long school year and recharging for the next one. Playdates, pool time, or afternoons at the park may be some staple …
CreatorDB reports on AI influencers: digital personas reshaping marketing with controlled content, no scandals, and 24/7 engagement opportunities.
YouGov reports Caitlin Clark and LeBron James are America's favorite athletes, highlighting their influence on sports fandom and brand trust.
ADHD Advisor examines why ADHD often goes undiagnosed in women and girls, and how gender biases in symptoms and diagnosis continue to shape outcomes.
Hers reports seven myths about healthy eating on a budget, emphasizing affordable options and meal planning tips.
Fitt Insider reports U.S. wellness consumers have $1.1 trillion in spending power, focusing on mental health, nutrition, and community wellness.
CheapInsurance.com reports that everyday appliances like refrigerators and ovens cause thousands of injuries each year, often from normal use.
Fitt Insider reports that women now dominate strength training, accounting for over 50% of gym usage, transforming fitness culture.
The Markup and CalMatters report on stopping data trackers from leaking health data, highlighting ways to block trackers and protect privacy online.
The Markup reports four states shared sensitive health data with tech firms through online health exchanges, raising privacy concerns.
GoodRx reports nearly 30% of men struggle with erectile dysfunction, yet only 14% seek treatment, citing cost, stigma, and side effects as barriers.