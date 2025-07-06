Lifestyle features from around the web

How single older men can stand out and find real love, according to a matchmaker

Exclusive Matchmaking reports that older men can find love by being authentic, avoiding scams, prioritizing compatibility, and embracing dating's joys.

How to pull off a catfish search like the MTV pros

Spokeo explores how the team behind MTV’s “Catfish” uncovers the identities of digital deviants and complex webs of scam artists’ deception, and how the show can be a valuable resource for avoiding and netting your own nasties.

Extreme heat is becoming more common in the U.S. Here’s how to stay safe.

Healthbeat reports extreme heat is rising in the U.S., posing health risks, especially for vulnerable populations. Stay safe by hydrating and avoiding extreme temperatures.

This city removed water fluoridation and is now reinstating it. Here’s what it cost residents.

Next City reports Calgary is reinstating water fluoridation after concerns over dental health rose post-removal, costing over $20 million.

Check for Recalls to Get Road-trip Ready

Before you head out on summer road trips, check your vehicle for recalls.

(NAPSI)—When school years come to a close, many families hit the road for vacations, camps, and college visits. This makes summer an excellent time for drivers to do a routine check to make sure …

Eco-anxiety in little kids? These early childhood teachers are on the case.

Chalkbeat reports that early childhood educators are addressing eco-anxiety by engaging kids in nature through hands-on activities and lessons on stewardship.

‘We’re still living with the aftermath’: Floridians brace for fresh hurricane season

Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Guardian talk to Florida residents who have been impacted by increasingly strong and frequent hurricanes.

What the REAL ID delay tells us about implementing proof-of-citizenship laws
Votebeat reports that delays in implementing REAL ID reveal potential challenges for proof-of-citizenship laws in voting, risking voter access.
Summer safety tips for dogs
Ollie reports essential summer safety tips for dogs, emphasizing hydration, heat awareness, and avoiding hot surfaces to prevent heat-related issues.
4 ways the US military is embracing commercial technology
Uniqode looked at how the Department of Defense integrates innovations from tech companies into the country's national security infrastructure.
What the U.S. can learn from Japan’s experience with an aging population
CheapInsurance.com reports the U.S. can learn from Japan's aging population solutions, from eldercare to inclusive community design, to better adapt.
Why the health care industry is one of the biggest cybercrime targets
Free NPI Lookup examined HHS data and other sources to explore the scale of health care data breaches over the last decade.

The summer of saying "no": How to protect your peace (and still have fun)

Blueprint reports that setting boundaries this summer can protect your peace, reduce social burnout, and enhance joy. Prioritize self-care by saying "no."

Are eating disorders genetic? Here's the data

Charlie Health reports that eating disorders are significantly influenced by genetics, with family history increasing risk dramatically.

‘We the People’ includes all Americans – but July 4 is a reminder that democracy remains a work in progress

The Conversation focuses on how the overall expansion of voting rights and a historical understanding of “We the People” shows that everyone belongs in a democratic society, regardless of wealth, achievement or other differences.

The Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous times to drive

Car accident stress.

Holidays are a time of celebration, but they also come with a heightened risk of car accidents. Increased travel, crowded roads, and alcohol use can all contribute to more dangerous driving conditions. Some holidays, like the Fourth of July, are particularly hazardous. Understanding how to reduce your risk and what to do if an accident happens can help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Get Ready for a Summer Reading Recharge

Summer fun for your kids can include great games that encourage reading and slow the summer slide.

By Alexis Treat (NAPSI)—For school-aged kids, summer is about relaxing after a long school year and recharging for the next one. Playdates, pool time, or afternoons at the park may be some staple …

AI influencers: What they are and how brands are using them

CreatorDB reports on AI influencers: digital personas reshaping marketing with controlled content, no scandals, and 24/7 engagement opportunities.

Athletes as brands: Caitlin Clark and LeBron James lead as America’s favorites

YouGov reports Caitlin Clark and LeBron James are America's favorite athletes, highlighting their influence on sports fandom and brand trust.

The hidden gap: Understanding gender disparities in ADHD diagnosis

ADHD Advisor examines why ADHD often goes undiagnosed in women and girls, and how gender biases in symptoms and diagnosis continue to shape outcomes.

Debunking seven myths about eating healthy on a budget

Hers reports seven myths about healthy eating on a budget, emphasizing affordable options and meal planning tips.

Healthiest and unhealthiest barbecue recipes
Hers reports on 29 cookout recipes ranked by healthiness, highlighting the benefits of protein and fiber over sugar and fat.
Digestive issues are on the rise in the US. Here are 5 of the most common conditions.
With a rising prevalence of gastrointestinal issues among Americans, Live It Up broke down the five most common conditions.
5 surprising opioid use disorder statistics
Charlie Health reports that nearly 10% of Americans have a drug use disorder, with many not receiving necessary treatment amid ongoing opioid crises.
You can be a hero, if you’re an O. Someone with type O blood that is. Donate to save lives like that of Ellen Rucker Sellers who needed blood after giving birth to twins.
From Birth to the Brink: A Mother’s Story and the Urgent Need for Type O
(NAPSI)—When  Ellen Rucker Sellers  gave birth to twins six years ago, she expected the usual exhaustion and joy of new motherhood. What she didn’t expect was to nearly lose her life …
From New York to Arizona, more states consider curbing drug testing at childbirth
The Marshall Project reports that multiple states are introducing bills to protect patients from drug testing at childbirth, amid concerns over false positives and child welfare interventions.
More Lifestyle coverage

Wellness consumers have $1 trillion to spend

Fitt Insider reports U.S. wellness consumers have $1.1 trillion in spending power, focusing on mental health, nutrition, and community wellness.

The hidden dangers in your home: What the data says about furniture and appliance injuries

CheapInsurance.com reports that everyday appliances like refrigerators and ovens cause thousands of injuries each year, often from normal use.

Women usher in strength training’s new era

Fitt Insider reports that women now dominate strength training, accounting for over 50% of gym usage, transforming fitness culture.

This is how you stop data trackers from sucking up your health data

The Markup and CalMatters report on stopping data trackers from leaking health data, highlighting ways to block trackers and protect privacy online.

These 4 states were caught sharing personal health data with Big Tech

The Markup reports four states shared sensitive health data with tech firms through online health exchanges, raising privacy concerns.

Men aren’t getting the help they need for ED — here’s why

GoodRx reports nearly 30% of men struggle with erectile dysfunction, yet only 14% seek treatment, citing cost, stigma, and side effects as barriers.

 Is summer bad for body image? Here's what studies say
Charlie Health reports that summer intensifies body image concerns and eating disorders, especially among young people and social media users.
Tenant screening inaccuracies and the people they hurt
TurboTenant reports 1 in 7 tenant screenings contain inaccuracies, impacting both landlords and tenants, causing potential eviction and legal issues.
The Feds are offering migrants cash to self-deport. Lawyers call these incentives misleading.
The Marshall Project reports on the misleading promises by DHS to incentivize self-deportation, raising serious legal concerns for immigrants.
Canada just made national parks free this summer. Can we love nature without hurting it?
The Narwhal reports Canada will offer free access to national parks this summer, promoting outdoor enjoyment while emphasizing wildlife protection.
The rise of wellness fourth spaces
Fitt Insider reports on the rise of "fourth spaces," where health, purpose, and community intersect, prioritizing connection over convenience.
Environment + Energy Leader
© Copyright 2025 Environment+Energy Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions
Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.