If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?

When the population plunges, it can get pretty lonely.
Even though there are 8 billion people on Earth today, a catastrophe could send that number much lower within a few decades.
During ice ages, ice sheets like the one in Greenland have covered much of Earth's surface.
How many ice ages has the Earth had, and could humans live through one?
The Earth has had at least five major ice ages, and humans showed up in time for the most recent one. In fact, we’re still in it.
The human brain has 86 billion neurons that make trillions of connections.
Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible
Science has done many things that seem miraculous. Why not transfer your consciousness to a machine?
Family Meals Fill Hearts and Minds as Well as Plates

(NewsUSA) - Family Meals Nurture Civility and Connection at the TableWhether it’s laughing over spaghetti or tackling tough conversations, family meals offer more than just food. They foster …

20 Years of Smiles: How One Soccer Program Is Building Confident Kids

(NewsUSA) - Grass-stained sneakers. A shiny, round ball. A handful of four-year-olds laughing and clapping nearby. And then, for Soccer Shots participant Ben, a big moment — his very first kick.For …

1 in 3 Florida third graders have untreated cavities – how parents can protect their children’s teeth

Many Florida children lack access to routine dental care.

Florida is one of the worst states in the US when it comes to access to affordable dental care – and children are suffering as a result.

Climate Adhesive Sticks Up for Building Safety

