Outdoor Power Equipment Helps Weather A Storm or Power Outage

Staying safe at home is easier when you’re properly equipped and prepared.
(NAPSI)—Storms are growing more powerful and frequent, so having the right outdoor power equipment on hand can help you weather it better, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). Home …

The Hidden Price of Choosing a Cheap Macerator Pump for Your Renovation

(BPT) - Macerator pumps are essential for certain kinds of bathroom or laundry remodels. For example, when homeowners want to install bathrooms, sinks or laundry areas away from existing plumbing …

Breathe Easy: Now Is a Great Time to Clean Your HVAC System

When the temperature climbs, it’s a hot idea to get your HVAC system professionally cleaned.
(NAPSI)—As the weather warms, many homes begin to shift into cooling mode. Air conditioners are turned on, windows are closed to keep the heat out, and people start spending more time indoors to …

Stay Connected to Internet & TV During Your Move

Moving to a new home may be a great time to change your Internet provider.
(NAPSI)—Nearly 30 million Americans move into new homes each year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. If you’re among the 60% of those movers who are relocating in the summer months, SmartMove …

Vinyl products are recyclable — and the industry is taking the lead

(BPT) - By Ned Monroe, CEO of the Vinyl InstitutePVC, aka vinyl or polyvinyl chloride, is a versatile component found in many of the products we use every day — from siding and pipes to medical …

How to shop for high-quality game room furniture

Imperial explores how to recognize quality game table furniture for your game room and provides tips for shopping for seating solutions, lighting options and storage pieces.

Stay Cool and Save Money

(Family Features) As temperatures soar during the summer months, many homeowners find themselves relying heavily on air conditioning to stay cool. Comfort doesn’t have to come at the cost of high energy bills.

Avoiding Potential Kitchen Dangers

(NewsUSA) - Recent news has raised concerns about the safety of items that may be in your kitchen, including plastic utensils and nonstick cookware (commonly made with Teflon).“The concerns about …

A Functional Facelift: Explore the benefits of a bathroom upgrade

(Family Features) For a renovation that not only represents a worthwhile investment for today and tomorrow but also delivers emotional ROI, consider these ideas.

Designer Tips: How to Choose the Right Sliding, Folding & Pocket Door Hardware
(BPT) - The right door hardware can improve both function and design in the home. Whether you're renovating or simply upgrading, understanding options like pocket, wall-mount, bypass, multi-pass and …
Prepare for summer storm outages with reliable backup power
(BPT) - Summer brings more than just sunny days. The warmer season also ushers in severe weather that can knock your power out when you need it the most.From storms to hurricanes to heatwaves, these …
Elevate Your Bathroom with Everyday Touches of Luxury
(Family Features) With a few thoughtful updates, you can bring a renewed sense of calm and sophistication to one of the home's most-used spaces.
8 ways to protect your home from wildfires
(BPT) - As wildfire threats grow more severe across the western and southern U.S., Mercury Insurance continues to provide tips to help homeowners proactively reduce their risk. With decades of …
Why Your Home's Water Quality Matters
(BPT) - Do you think about your home's water quality? From daily showers to brewing your morning cup of coffee, you use water for so many everyday tasks, including ones that can impact your …
Don't skip these 4 important spring home maintenance tasks

(BPT) - As the world starts to wake up after a cold winter, it's the perfect time to perform routine home maintenance tasks. Simple spring to-dos are the easiest way to find and fix existing problems …

Garage Safety Month: 5 expert tips to care for your door

(BPT) - When was the last time you gave your garage door some TLC? Garage doors can weigh over 400 pounds, depending on the material, thickness, door size, and added windows, so keeping yours …
How to Prepare Now for the Storm-Induced Power Outages That Are Becoming the New Normal

(NewsUSA) - Storm seasons are getting stronger, longer, and more unpredictable. Whether it’s a thunderstorm knocking out neighborhood power lines, a tornado carving through a region, or a major …

4 Reasons Why Spring is the Best Time to Buy Outdoor Power Equipment

(BPT) - Now that winter has officially ended, it's time to get started on spring yardwork! As you start your to-do list, take stock of your current lawn equipment. You may find that you have old, …
Combatting Cracked Concrete: Causes of failing concrete and how to solve them
(Family Features) Concrete is a strong, durable and easy-to-maintain material that is popular for driveways, walkways, patios and more. Like most materials, though, it can inevitably wear down over time.
3 expert ways to safely reduce allergens inside your home this allergy season
(BPT) - Spring has officially sprung, but just as April showers bring May flowers, these warmer months also herald the start of peak allergy season. If you are someone who has asthma or suffers from …
Military families can master their next move with support from SmartMove’s online resources.
Moving Resources For Military Families
(NAPSI)—Military families and veterans know that relocating loved ones when PCS orders arrive can be stressful—but there are steps you can take to make things easier.   Keeping Military …
4 easy ways to give your garage workshop a spring refresh
(BPT) - Spring has sprung! Are you ready to start some spring projects? If you're a DIY hobbyist, it's time to give your workspace a spring cleaning.During the winter, your garage workshop …
Expert tips to upgrade your outdoor space for spring
(BPT) - Longing to finally embrace that springtime feeling? If so, you're probably ready to refresh your outdoor space in time for the warmer weather, whether for at-home entertaining or relaxing …
Big Upgrades for Small Spaces: Renovate your bathroom for style and function

(Family Features) Home renovations happen for a variety of reasons. Among the most popular upgrades homeowners tackle, bathroom renovations can be a smart and worthwhile investment.

5 POOL TRENDS MAKING WAVES IN 2025

(NewsUSA) - Backyards are getting a serious glow-up—and pools are leading the charge. From modern designs with resort-worthy features to automation that practically runs the show, today’s pools …

How to purify your home's water

Long's EcoWater Systems discusses the various ways to purify water regardless of your budget, water test results, space and maintenance requirements.

The Great Outdoors Has Good News for You

(NAPS)—Greening urban spaces can help improve the health and happiness of everyone in the neighborhood.

Spruce up your space: Remodel with the right mini-split

(BPT) - The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in home renovations as people spent more time at home. Many tackled DIY projects, like converting garages or building tiny homes, to meet new needs and …

Summer is coming: How to keep pesky mosquitoes away

(BPT) - Did you know that mosquitoes are active as early as late March in some regions of the country? And by May, they're a widespread nuisance across most of the United States. Mosquitoes are not …

