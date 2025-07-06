Health

7 ways to get free or low-cost health insurance

GoodRx reports seven ways to access free or low-cost health insurance, including ACA plans, Medicaid, and community health centers.
How retirees can support their oral health and overall well-being
(Jill Purcell, Head of Dental and Vision Product and Network Management, Guardian and Shawn Patrick, Director of Strategic Growth, Kelsey National) - Maintaining good oral health is a crucial …
Beta cells 101: Explaining the role of beta cells in type 1 diabetes with Professor Beta T1D
(BPT) - Sponsored by SanofiIt's an unfortunate reality that myths and misconceptions about type 1 diabetes (T1D) are widespread today, leading to significant awareness gaps that ultimately make it …
When Graves’ disease affects your eyes: Why early action matters
(BPT) - Did you know that up to 40% of people with Graves' disease may also develop Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)? Although related, TED and Graves' disease are different conditions that require …

Get Proactive with Your Eye Health

(Family Features) Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of permanent blindness, affects an estimated 3 million Americans, but most people don’t know they have the condition until it’s revealed in an eye exam.

Make Summer as Safe as It is Fun

(Family Features) With school out for summer, children will be away from teachers and coaches who might be trained in first aid and CPR, making it crucial for parents and summer caregivers to brush up on safety tips and life-saving skills.

New Alzheimer’s Pill Offers Families More Time
(NewsUSA) - A once-a-day pill called blarcamesine may slow memory loss and preserve independence—without the scary side effects or burdens of current treatments.A Small Pill With Big PotentialIf …
More than half of US teens have had at least one cavity, but fluoride programs in schools help prevent them – new research
Fluoride varnish, easily and quickly applied to a child’s teeth, is an affordable and effective way to help prevent cavities.
Neutrophils (yellow) eject a NET (green) to ensnare bacteria (purple). Other cells, such as red blood cells (orange), may also get trapped.
Mitochondria can sense bacteria and trigger your immune system to trap them – revealing new ways to treat infections and autoimmunity 
Not only do mitochondria serve as the engine of the cell – they also act as watchtowers for the immune system.
A comic book produced for Black transgender women in Philadelphia explains the benefits of using PrEP to prevent HIV infection. Wriply Bennet for the Risk Communication Laboratory, Temple University
I’m an expert in crafting public health messages: Here are 3 marketing strategies I use to make Philadelphia healthier
The same tools that companies use to sell products can be used to encourage people to get vaccinated, get a colonoscopy or get treated for an infection.
Higher Premiums and Fewer Options: What Employers Want You to Know About Hospital Pricing
(NAPSI)—Americans are struggling with rising healthcare costs, driven in large part by unchecked hospital pricing practices. When large hospital systems abuse their pricing power, local employers, …

Stem cell transplants: A potential new start for people with blood cancers

(BPT) - "New blood" can revitalize a struggling business, whether it's a sports team on the wrong side of the wins and losses column or a retailer wondering where the customers went.For some cancer …

New clinical trial aims to prevent relapse in patients with DLBCL

(BPT) - For many patients diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the first step in treatment is a standard regimen of chemotherapy. This approach cures most patients, but research …

How to stay safe during heat waves – and the heat stroke warning signs to watch for

Extreme heat can become lethal quickly. A young man cools off at Washington, D.C.'s Yards Park during a heat wave in 2021.
A public health researcher explains the signs someone is developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and what to do.

How artificial intelligence controls your health insurance coverage

Evidence suggests that insurance companies use AI to delay or limit health care that patients need.
Health insurance companies use AI to decide which health care treatment to cover. State laws and federal agencies are now moving toward regulating these algorithms.
Medications for managing opioid use disorder can safely and effectively support treatment
(BPT) - By Allison Arwady MD, MPH, Director, National Center for Injury Prevention and ControlResearch shows that medications can help people with an opioid use disorder recover, greatly lowering the …
Your doctor can help you select the thyroid medication that may be right for you.
Struggling with Your Thyroid Medication? The Difference may be in the Formulation
Sponsored by YARAL Pharma (NAPSI)—For millions of people managing hypothyroidism, finding the right levothyroxine medication can make all the difference. Not all formulations are the same, and due …
On the Golf Course, You Really Have Skin in the Game
(NewsUSA) - Mark Twain famously said that golf is a good walk spoiled. For most golfers, the sport is also fraught with a very high risk of getting skin cancer. On the course, golfers are exposed to …
A variety of pain-relieving drugs are available both over the counter and by prescription.
How do painkillers actually kill pain? From ibuprofen to fentanyl, it’s about meeting the pain where it’s at
Different painkillers provide relief in different ways. The most effective medication is the one that best targets the type of pain you’re experiencing with minimal side effects.
Getting enough sleep is one of the most effective ways to restore metabolic balance in the brain and body.
Sleep loss rewires the brain for cravings and weight gain – a neurologist explains the science behind the cycle
Even one night of inadequate sleep can shift your hunger into overdrive, setting off a chain reaction in the brain. But one or two nights of solid sleep can help reset metabolism.
Breaking the cycle: A revolutionary approach to treating mental health and addiction

(BPT) - Struggling with a substance use disorder is never easy, and is even more difficult to overcome without substantial help from others. One reason substance use can be so challenging is that …

Creating Lifelong Connections in Healthcare: A Story of Inspiration and Friendship

(BPT) - A nurse's compassionate care leaves an ever-lasting impact on a dialysis patient.Eight years ago, George Godoy arrived at a DaVita center in Texas to learn about home hemodialysis (HHD). His …

How innovative genomic testing is transforming early breast cancer care

(BPT) - When a woman receives a breast cancer diagnosis, the journey ahead can feel overwhelming. Breast cancer affects one in eight women in their lifetime, and while treatment options have advanced …

New clinical trial shows anti-inflammatory medication reduces heart plaque

(BPT) - Is heart disease on your radar? While the subject can be scary, the good news is that medical advancements have found new and efficient ways to manage the risk factors that can lead to …

Healthy body, healthy brain: Tips to optimize your brain health

(BPT) - By 2030, more than 20% of the U.S. population — about 71 million Americans — will be over the age of 65. With age, many of us may notice changes in cognition — things like …

This treatment has users saying their fine lines are 'practically erased' — and it's needle-free

(BPT) - Forget the needles; a new wave of at-home skincare is empowering us to achieve remarkably smooth skin, and the buzz around the "Notox" movement advocating for injection-free alternatives for …

Could a Synthetic Form of Thiamine (Vitamin B1) be a Potential Ally Against Early Alzheimer's Disease?

(BPT) - In the relentless battle against Alzheimer's disease, researchers are looking closely at a lab-made version of thiamine (also known as vitamin B1). This nutrient, crucial for brain function …

Many Americans Want to Keep Their Natural Teeth—But Aren’t Taking the Right Steps

(BPT) - Americans overwhelmingly want to keep their natural teeth for their lifetime. But a new survey from the American Association of Endodontists reveals a disconnect between that goal and the …

6 easy tips to lower your risk of stroke

(BPT) - No matter your age, you should be aware of how you can reduce your risk of stroke. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), strokes affect more than 800,000 people each year in …
Understanding Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
(Family Features) Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also called HCM, is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, sometimes with no warning signs.
What Parents Should Know About Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD)
(Family Features) GHD can significantly impact a child’s growth and development, which can potentially lead to short stature, delayed puberty, decreased muscle mass, delay in bone maturation and psychosocial implications.
Summer Skin Essentials: Time to switch up your skin care regimen for summer
(Family Features) Explore these top solutions for summer skin care and discover how they can restore and protect your skin from summer stressors no matter the adventure.
Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) 101
(Family Features) Pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a relatively rare condition, affecting an estimated 1 in 4,000-10,000 children.
Beyond the Scale: Understanding the facts about obesity for Hispanic Americans
(Family Features) Obesity is a lifelong health problem that affects more than 42% of American adults and impacts some ethnic and racial groups more than others.
