California plan to ban most plants within 5 feet of homes for wildfire safety overlooks some important truths about flammability Hedges and trees may actually reduce home exposure to radiant heat and flying embers, but they must be well maintained. Two scientists who study how plants burn explain.

The 10 hottest cities in the US, ranked by temperature Redfin compiled a list of the hottest cities in the U.S. to help you stay safe in a warming world—whether you’re heat-averse and looking for places to avoid or a sun-chaser searching for your next home.