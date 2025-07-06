Green Living
Grist / Getty Images

IRA Rollbacks Advance as House Passes Spending Megabill

Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.

Kenvue Integrates Sustainability into Product Development with New Assessment Tool

Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.

Evince Group Subsidiary Achieves LEED Gold for Operational Excellence

Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership

A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.
Kraft Heinz to Eliminate Artificial Colors by 2027
Kraft Heinz will cut all FD&C colors from U.S. products by 2027. The move reflects rising demand for simpler, cleaner ingredient lists.
Eco Love Enters the Sustainable Consumer Goods Market
Eco Love, a U.S.-based lifestyle brand, is bringing sustainable household essentials made from bamboo, glass, and stainless steel to market, offering a scalable model for toxin-free, circular design in consumer goods.
Costco PFAS Lawsuit Moves Forward as Court Validates Consumer Harm Claims
A federal judge allows PFAS class action against Costco baby wipes to proceed, citing specific chemical evidence and deceptive marketing claims.
Aquaculture’s Untapped Climate Potential
Sustainable freshwater aquaculture offers scalable, low-impact solutions for climate-resilient food systems, says 2025 global policy report.
Unsplash+
Cool Roof Mandates Face Rollbacks Amid Rising Urban Heat and Energy Costs
Lobbyists are targeting cool roof mandates across the U.S., raising questions about energy efficiency, climate resilience, and regulatory influence.
Why Sustainable Fashion Still Isn’t the Default
Zalando’s 2025 report shows over 70% of consumers want to shop sustainably, but high prices and low trust keep them from acting on their values.

More

Delaware Considers Nuclear Future with SMR Task Force

Minnesota Passes Sweeping Climate and Energy Finance Bill

Climate Extremes Undermine Chesapeake Bay Progress

EPA’s Second-in-Command Sparks Ethics Debate Over Industry Ties

Rhode Island Passes Textile Waste Recycling and Education Bill

Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Power California Freight Rail Retrofit

How The Rookery Sets a High Bar for Net Zero Mixed-Use Development

Illinois Expands PFAS Ban, Targets Common Consumer Products in New Law

Estée Lauder's 2025 Supplier Summit Highlights Strategic Vision and Recognizes Partner Excellence

Ball Corporation and Açaí Motion Push Sustainability Forward with ASI-Certified Cans

ASICS Earns "SX Brand 2025" Recognition for Sustainability Leadership

Industrial Port Sparks Waterfront Policy Shift

Mobile Homes, Big Money: The Overlooked Environmental Costs of Private Equity Takeovers

Private Equity’s Role in Transforming Sustainable Food Systems

Virginia Tech Expands Renewable Energy Commitment with Solar PPA

Choosing the Right Generator for Your Home: Why the Automatic Transfer Switch Is Equally as Important

Choosing the Right Generator for Your Home: Why the Automatic Transfer Switch Is Equally as Important
(NewsUSA) - As heatwaves intensify and storms grow more severe, the risk of prolonged power outages continues to climb. Forecasters across the country are sounding the alarm that extreme weather is …

African women are key to fighting climate change – these are the green skills they will need

There’s a long list of green skills that women across Africa need so that they can get jobs and start businesses that help the world adapt to climate change.

Burned ground can become hydrophobic and almost waxlike, allowing rainfall to quickly wash contaminants downslope. Carli Brucker

After the smoke clears, a wildfire’s legacy can haunt rivers for years, putting drinking water at risk

Scientists analyzed water quality in 145 watersheds after wildfires and found dramatic spikes in contaminants.
Curious kids ask questions
Thinking green

Trade in a mythical fish is threatening real species of rays that are rare and at risk

These

They look like devils and hence are called pez diablo in Spanish, but these demonic objects are dried and mutilated versions of living rays known as guitarfish.

Small towns are growing fast across Ghana – but environmental planning isn’t keeping up

Many small towns in Ghana lack the infrastructure and planning capacity to cope with their growth.

Summer business energy strategies to impact your bottom line

Shipley Energy reports that managing peak load contribution can lower energy costs for businesses, improving efficiency and savings significantly.

Powering America’s Future: The Case for Solar Energy

Powering America’s Future: The Case for Solar Energy
(NewsUSA) - As America’s need for electricity grows, solar energy is stepping up to meet the moment. Today, utility-scale solar power now generates enough electricity to power 22 million homes. In …

Supreme Court changes the game on federal environmental reviews

A pumpjack in eastern Utah extracts oil from underground.
For lawyers, industry, advocates and the courts, environmental review after the Eagle County decision is not just a new ballgame. It is a new sport.

It’s miller moth season in Colorado – an entomologist explains why they’re important and where they’re headed

Moths are known to swarm porch, stadium and street lights at night. Each summer, Denver is visited by miller moths as they make their trek to the mountains. <a href=Fairfax Media/GettyImages" />
Miller moths migrate through the state every summer and are sometimes considered to be a pest.

California plan to ban most plants within 5 feet of homes for wildfire safety overlooks some important truths about flammability

Photos after the Los Angeles fires in January 2025 show many yards where vegetation didn't burn while neighboring houses did.
Hedges and trees may actually reduce home exposure to radiant heat and flying embers, but they must be well maintained. Two scientists who study how plants burn explain.

Is air travel about to get greener? Our study shows how ‘coopetition’ is helping aircraft companies tackle sustainability

Airbus, Saab, Dassault and others are part of an initiative involving ‘coopetition’, a practice that can help firms tackle complex challenges like sustainability.

The 10 hottest cities in the US, ranked by temperature

Redfin compiled a list of the hottest cities in the U.S. to help you stay safe in a warming world—whether you’re heat-averse and looking for places to avoid or a sun-chaser searching for your next home.
Solar panels on grasslands can generate electricity and useful forage or wildlife habitat. Matthew Sturchio, CC BY-ND
Solar panels’ shade helps boost Colorado grassland productivity in dry years
Solar energy can help grasslands weather droughts in the semi-arid American West.
Thinking through scenarios allows land managers to prepare for many potential outcomes.
Managing forests and other ecosystems under rising threats requires thinking across wide-ranging scenarios
Park and forest managers can’t rely on the past any longer to understand future risks. Fires, pests and climate change are changing the game.
Saving through an energy-efficient home
Wealth Enhancement looks at several strategies you can adopt to save money through an energy-efficient home.
A mosquito-control technician sprays a mixture including insecticides in a yard in Michigan.
How does the EPA know a pesticide is safe to use in my yard?
Federal regulations govern which pesticides can be used and give specific directions for applying them. Ignoring those directions is a violation of federal law.
Conservation group lawsuit seeks to speed listing of Alaska king salmon under Endangered Species Act
A Washington state-based conservation group filed a lawsuit this week in an effort to speed up the federal government’s review of a proposal to list king salmon as threatened or endangered across the Gulf of Alaska. The Wild Fish Conservancy filed its lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., saying that the National […]

(BPT) - Insects and snails are a critical part of the planet's ecosystem. Bees, for example, pollinate important crops and provide high-quality food like honey, while snails feed on dead or rotting …
Read more.
Environment + Energy Leader
© Copyright 2025 Environment+Energy Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions
Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.