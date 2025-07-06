Entertainment

Legal wrangling over estate of Jimmy Buffett turns his widow’s huge inheritance into a cautionary tale

Musician Jimmy Buffett and his wife, Jane Slagsvol, attend a Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts event in 2018 in New York.
Choosing the right person to manage the assets you leave behind can be just as important as selecting who will inherit your property.
The movies leaving Netflix this month
Stacker compiled a list of movies leaving Netflix in July
Louis Moholo-Moholo, a lion of South African jazz who used his drums to find freedom
Exiled for much of his career, he was acknowledged universally as a pioneer and a leading light of the international free jazz scene.
The movies leaving Hulu this month
Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in July using data from Reelgood.

These are the most popular cars in music

Edmunds reports cars symbolize freedom and status in music, with hits featuring luxury models like Rolls-Royce and classic cars like the Chevy Impala.

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

Where the world gambles: A deep dive into global gambling trends & online habits
OLBG reports that Australia leads global gambling engagement, with 78% of adults participating. The U.S. and Norway show significant growth in online gambling.
The best movies of 2025 so far
Stacker ranked the best films of 2025 as of June 12 using data from Metacritic. Find out which movies critics are loving the most this year so far.
Which sports drive the most wagers?
OLBG reports soccer leads sports betting with over $800 billion, followed by basketball, NFL, horse racing, and tennis, driven by major events.
How the ‘billionaire lifestyle’ at a Park City, Utah, mansion fueled a new movie by the creator of ‘Succession’

The Salt Lake Tribune talks to actors Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Cory Michael Smith about filming Jesse Armstrong’s new movie in a Park City mansion.

8 most popular online casino card games

OLBG provides a guide to the most popular and easiest casino card games to play online.

‘Jaws’ and the two musical notes that changed Hollywood forever

Many film historians see 'Jaws' as the first true summer blockbuster.
With blockbuster films costing hundreds of millions of dollars, the way two musical notes manipulate tension in ‘Jaws’ serves as a reminder that less can be more.

What your streaming vs. scrolling habits reveal about your mental health

Hers dove into how different screen time impacts our psyche and found that one simple question—do you prefer streaming TV or scrolling social media?—reveals key differences in mental wellness.

Post Malone was told he would never play his hometown stadium. He kicked off his nationwide tour there anyway.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Post Malone kicked off his latest tour on April 29 with fireworks, confetti and other theatrics.

11 iconic mother figures across TV history

Stacker compiled a list of 10 of the most unforgettable maternal figures in television history using information from IMDb and various media outlets.   

Country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini salutes fans who have followed her from small venues to arena shows

The Salt Lake Tribune highlights Kelsea Ballerini, the country pop musician who performed "Live on Tour," her first Utah arena show, while thanking fans who have followed her journey through smaller venues.

'The White Lotus' effect: How HBO's hit series is redefining travel, style, and brand strategy

Compartés explains how "The White Lotus" has become a masterclass in modern marketing with its stunning visuals and satirical take on wealth to its cultural impact on fashion, food, and decor. 

20 don't-miss summer events across the nation in 2025

Way.com compiled a guide to the must-not-miss summer events across the country.

The most spectacular bingo halls in the U.S. and U.K.

OLBG unveils the top 10 best bingo halls, ranked by ambience, game variety, prize money, and more, to discover which venue clinches the title between the U.K. and the U.S.

Lady Gaga performs at Copacabana Beach on May 3, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

