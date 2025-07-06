The 74 reports that the microschool movement is growing, with median sizes rising from 16 to 22 students, serving 750,000 U.S. students.
(BPT) - Nurses are experts at their craft, delivering patient care with a unique blend of expertise, empathy and dedication — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognizing the profound role …
(NAPSI)—A lot was racing through Staff Sergeant Daniel Rungo’s mind when he learned he’d be deploying to Poland. The forward operating site his unit would be living on was primitive. They’d …
(Family Features) For those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, transitioning back to civilian life can be a challenge. However, community support can help make the transition easier.
The Hechinger Report reports on how America is about to go over the "demographic cliff."
(BPT) - You spend hours developing content to reach your audience, but with so much competition for attention online, how can your content stand out?Compelling visuals are what grabs viewers' …
(BPT) - Are you currently a freelancer or gig worker, or thinking about becoming self-employed? If so, you know that being self-employed means enjoying more freedom and autonomy, but also involves …