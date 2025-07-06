To tackle chronic absenteeism, this high school lets students lead

The 74 reports that H.D. Woodson High School in D.C. tackles chronic absenteeism by empowering students to lead initiatives, boosting attendance significantly.

As movement grows, microschools aren’t so ‘micro’ anymore

The 74 reports that the microschool movement is growing, with median sizes rising from 16 to 22 students, serving 750,000 U.S. students.

5 Steps Students Can Take Toward Entrepreneurial Careers

(Family Features) Entrepreneurship is a career goal for many working adults. Beginning to shape the skills and mindset necessary to flourish as an entrepreneur can begin well before students enter the workforce with these tips.
Education & Careers

Dreaming of relocating? 5 reasons to consider living in Arkansas

(BPT) - While actress Dawn Olivieri is best known for her role as Sarah Atwood in the "Yellowstone" television series, she may soon be recognized for her love of her new home state. In 2022, Olivieri …
The post-grad playbook: How new graduates can prep their finances for success, even in a rough economy
Current reports that new grads face a tough job market but can improve finances by building credit, saving, and opening retirement accounts for future success.
Best big college towns in America
Stacker identified the best big-city college towns using the Best College Towns in America report from WalletHub, which ranks towns using 31 metrics.
Is there a leadership crisis brewing? Why leadership development programs are a must-have in 2025
Paylocity maintains that amid the fast-changing dynamics of today’s workplace, prioritizing continuous growth and improvement in leadership has become essential.
Knowing when it's time to talk to an employment attorney
LegalZoom focuses on everything you need to know about employment attorneys, when to contact them for legal advice, and how to hire the right one for your circumstances.
To survive Gen AI in the workplace, become a learning athlete
Cognizant reveals that most jobs will feel the impact of Gen AI and everyone from administrative assistants to CEOs will be affected.
Nearly 1 in 5 NYC students are Asian American. Just 8% of teachers are.
Chalkbeat reports that teachers who share the specific racial or ethnic background of their students may be better able to forge connections that benefit kids academically and emotionally.

When Heroes Wear Scrubs: Nurses Go Above and Beyond with Compassionate Care

(BPT) - Nurses are experts at their craft, delivering patient care with a unique blend of expertise, empathy and dedication — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognizing the profound role …

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Earns MBA While Deployed—With An Assist From Red Cross

Daniel Rungo takes a family photo with his wife and daughter after his enlistment ceremony with the U.S. Army.

(NAPSI)—A lot was racing through Staff Sergeant Daniel Rungo’s mind when he learned he’d be deploying to Poland. The forward operating site his unit would be living on was primitive. They’d …

Getting More Than You Give: How students can support veterans in their communities

(Family Features) For those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, transitioning back to civilian life can be a challenge. However, community support can help make the transition easier.

Jobs and employment information

Choose Play Every Day: How to transform everyday activities into playful learning opportunities

(Family Features) Through play, children learn to forge connections with others, build a wide range of leadership skills, develop resilience, conquer fears and navigate relationships and social challenges.

[Executive Corner] Smart Factory: Ushering in a New Era of Manufacturing

(BPT) - By Song Si-yong, head of Smart Factory Business Division, Production Engineering Research Institute, LG ElectronicsManufacturing has been a cornerstone of global economic growth since the …

Discover 10 fun facts about this summer's new FIFA Club World Cup coming to the United States

(BPT) - On June 14, the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The new tournament is coming to the U.S. and setting the stage for historic matchups …

Half of Americans experience financial 'FOMO'

(BPT) - Over 1 in 2 Americans (51%) have made a purchase or investment due to financial FOMO — the fear of missing out on a financial opportunity or experience. New Empower research shows a …

The number of 18-year-olds is about to drop sharply, packing a wallop for colleges—and the economy

The Hechinger Report reports on how America is about to go over the "demographic cliff."

Content creator? How to level up your visuals

(BPT) - You spend hours developing content to reach your audience, but with so much competition for attention online, how can your content stand out?Compelling visuals are what grabs viewers' …

Self-employed? How to build a benefits package that works for you

(BPT) - Are you currently a freelancer or gig worker, or thinking about becoming self-employed? If so, you know that being self-employed means enjoying more freedom and autonomy, but also involves …

More education and careers news

(BPT) - When veterans transition to civilian life, they often search for jobs in civilian fields where they can put their unique experiences and skills to work. However, finding meaningful employment …
Read more.
Small business & Entrepreneurship
No country for old business owners: Economic shifts create a growing challenge for America’s aging entrepreneurs
Retiring is never easy – but for small business owners, today’s economic climate is making it even harder to step away.
How small businesses are navigating rising uncertainty in 2025
Gateway Commercial Finance explores how small businesses are responding to economic uncertainty in 2025 through trends in optimism, hiring, revenue, and access to credit.
Workplace summer safety tips: 12 hot weather risks for small businesses
NEXT highlights some of the most common seasonal hazards small businesses may face in the summer.
How AI is transforming manufacturing industries
10X Engineered Materials demonstrates how AI offers a path toward more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready manufacturing.
Ranked: The states paying the closest attention to America's manufacturing crisis
TeamSense ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia by their level of search interest in manufacturing topics.
Environment + Energy Leader
© Copyright 2025 Environment+Energy Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions
Environmental Leader® has been delivering trusted environmental and energy news since 2007. Now part of Environment+Energy Leader®, that tradition continues.