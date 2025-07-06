Business News
Grist / Getty Images
Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.
Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.
Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.
Despite growth in renewable capacity and electrification, the world remains off track to achieve SDG 7 by 2030, with Sub-Saharan Africa facing widening gaps.
California launches a $27M mobile monitoring program with Aclima to deliver hyper-local air quality data in 64 underserved communities.

Google Bets Big on Fusion with 200 MW Deal

Google signs a power purchase agreement for 200 MW from Commonwealth Fusion Systems' ARC plant, marking the tech giant’s first commercial commitment to fusion energy.

Francis Scott Key Bridge Demolition to Begin July 7 as Reconstruction Advances

Vestas Expands Global Wind Leadership with Record-Breaking German Order

How Companies Can Cut Energy Costs Without Big Capital Investments

Environmental Compliance Sidestepped in Rush to Build ICE Facility on Protected Wetlands

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership

Geothermal Development Advances in Oregon with July Lease Sale

The Days of Unchecked Emissions in Global Travel are Numbered

Army Pilots 3D-Printed Retrofits for Energy Efficiency

Sierra Club Foundation Dumps BlackRock After Failed Climate Stewardship

States and Industry Converge to Accelerate SAF Adoption

Oregon Launches Coordinated Statewide Effort to Expand Water Reuse Initiatives

DHL and Fortum Partner to Power Circular Economy with EV Battery Recycling

Albany Port Leads with Voluntary Green Marine Certification

Romania Expands Renewable Energy Footprint with $13 Million in Local Solar Projects

CSRD Omnibus Simplification Proposal: Key Changes & Business Impact

New Pilot Advances Industrial Carbon Capture with 90% Less Energy Use

Kraft Heinz to Eliminate Artificial Colors by 2027

Summer Business Energy Strategies to Impact your Bottom Line

Rethinking Energy Costs as Inflation and Grid Pressures Rise

Eco Love Enters the Sustainable Consumer Goods Market

Jocelyn Lavallo, Partner, Foley & Lardner
As clean energy demand grows, advanced nuclear is stepping into a more central role. A new model blending nuclear, renewables, and hydrogen could offer the firm, carbon-free power needed to support data centers and climate goals.
Rollback of Clinton-era Roadless Rule would open protected lands like Alaska’s Tongass Forest to logging and development under Trump’s agenda.
ArcelorMittal scraps €1.3B ($1.4B) green steel project in Germany, citing high energy costs, import pressures, and policy uncertainty.
California Senate advances resolution urging federal protection of key infrastructure and climate investments amid growing political and economic uncertainty.
Lockheed Martin and Electra expand collaboration to accelerate the EL9 Ultra-STOL hybrid-electric aircraft for military, logistics, and emergency applications.

Winning at business

No country for old business owners: Economic shifts create a growing challenge for America’s aging entrepreneurs

Retiring is never easy – but for small business owners, today’s economic climate is making it even harder to step away.
How small businesses are navigating rising uncertainty in 2025
Gateway Commercial Finance explores how small businesses are responding to economic uncertainty in 2025 through trends in optimism, hiring, revenue, and access to credit.
Workplace summer safety tips: 12 hot weather risks for small businesses
NEXT highlights some of the most common seasonal hazards small businesses may face in the summer.
How AI is transforming manufacturing industries
10X Engineered Materials demonstrates how AI offers a path toward more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready manufacturing.

Ranked: The states paying the closest attention to America's manufacturing crisis

TeamSense ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia by their level of search interest in manufacturing topics.

How to build business credit without using personal credit

Brex explores effective approaches that leverage your business's own merit to build credibility with lenders, suppliers, and financial institutions so you won’t have to rely on personal guarantees or credit scores.

Entrepreneurship

How to start a free LLC in 2025

LegalZoom says there is no such thing as a completely free limited liability company since filing fees will need to be paid, but provides information on how to get an LLC with no additional costs.

SBA loans vs. business lines of credit: Which is best for small businesses?

LegalZoom says that while the U.S. Small Business Administration helps connect small businesses to government-approved lenders, not all businesses need a large loan and may benefit from flexible access to credit.

How to get a business credit card for startups

Ramp explains how dedicated business cards can give your startup significant advantages over relying on bank accounts or personal cards. 

What kinds of small businesses are doing the best?

CheapInsurance.com analyzed Census Bureau data to identify the industries where small businesses are performing the best.

Report: Inflation and labor shortages are stressing small business owners right now

NEXT examines the layered challenges small business owners face in 2025: the threat of inflation, uneven consumer demand, and growing labor pressure.

7 most overlooked small business insurance gaps—and how to fix them
NEXT asks if there are gaps in your small business insurance coverage that could leave you vulnerable.
Invoice reconciliation: How to reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies
Brex breaks down how businesses with diligent invoice verification experience clearer financial visibility, more trusting supplier partnerships, better cash flow predictions, and stronger safeguards against mistakes and fraud.
Why employee well-being needs a simpler approach
Paylocity explains that wellness programs don't need to be flashy to be effective, as embedding simple, accessible well-being strategies into daily workflows drives real employee impact.

Compartés reports that the U.S. chocolate industry is in turmoil with new tariffs to disrupt supply chains and increase costs, and both manufacturers and retailers are feeling the squeeze.

Small Business Features

The hidden costs of supply chain blind spots—and how AI can solve them

Trackonomy explains that a new generation of artificial intelligence tools is making it possible to see supply chain blind spots—and solve what was once unknowable.

Tax season 2025 by the numbers: Strategic planning for businesses

Ramp shares how new IRS data can help businesses make strategic moves that reduce their taxes.

What is invoice management and how to optimize it in 2025

Ramp explains how invoices keep businesses running and managing them is rarely as simple as it should be, and how invoice management systems help eliminate the typical bottlenecks experienced with manual processes.

Women helm more companies than ever. Why is it still so hard for them to get funding?
Company Insights examined data from PitchBook's NVCA quarterly report to explore gender disparities in startup funding.
What to do when an employee is injured at work
NEXT step-by-step guide of employer actions and responsibilities after a work-related injury, and how workers' compensation insurance can help.
Money news

What is a p-card? How to choose a purchasing card

Ramp reports that p-cards simplify business purchases for employees, offering better spending control and visibility while reducing manual tracking.

Uber’s new shuttles look suspiciously familiar to anyone who’s taken a bus

Grist reports Uber's new Route Share program resembles buses, raising concerns about its impact on transit systems and the environment.

10 mobile auto services you can get at home

Mobile Mechanics Thousand Oaks reports on mobile mechanics offering convenient at-home services for vehicle maintenance and repairs, saving time for car owners.

