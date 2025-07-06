Nuclear’s Emerging Role in Project Finance: A Cross-Technology Perspective As clean energy demand grows, advanced nuclear is stepping into a more central role. A new model blending nuclear, renewables, and hydrogen could offer the firm, carbon-free power needed to support data centers and climate goals.

Forest Service to Repeal Roadless Rule Blocking Logging Rollback of Clinton-era Roadless Rule would open protected lands like Alaska’s Tongass Forest to logging and development under Trump’s agenda.

ArcelorMittal Halts Green Investment Plans in Germany ArcelorMittal scraps €1.3B ($1.4B) green steel project in Germany, citing high energy costs, import pressures, and policy uncertainty.

California Pushes to Protect Billions in Federal Infrastructure and Clean Energy Funding California Senate advances resolution urging federal protection of key infrastructure and climate investments amid growing political and economic uncertainty.

Lockheed Martin and Electra Expand Hybrid Aircraft Deal Lockheed Martin and Electra expand collaboration to accelerate the EL9 Ultra-STOL hybrid-electric aircraft for military, logistics, and emergency applications.

New York Plans Return to Nuclear Energy to Meet AI and Climate Demands Gov. Hochul directs NYPA to build a 1 GW nuclear plant, reversing course after Indian Point closure. Project aims to power AI growth and ensure grid reliability.

Engage, Don’t Divest: The New ESG Playbook According to La Caisse La Caisse’s 2025–2030 climate strategy signals a shift from exclusion to engagement, rethinking ESG by investing in decarbonization across all sectors.

Heidelberg Materials Opens World’s First Cement-Plant Carbon Capture Facility in Norway Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik CCS facility is the first carbon capture plant at a cement site globally, capturing 0.4M tonnes CO₂ annually and storing it 2,600 meters below the seabed.

Costco PFAS Lawsuit Moves Forward as Court Validates Consumer Harm Claims A federal judge allows PFAS class action against Costco baby wipes to proceed, citing specific chemical evidence and deceptive marketing claims.

DOE Disburses $100 Million to Palisades as Nuclear Restarts Gain Ground The U.S. Department of Energy has disbursed $100.5 million to Holtec for the Palisades Nuclear Plant restart, reinforcing federal momentum behind America's first commercial reactor comeback.

