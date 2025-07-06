The Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous times to drive

Car accident stress.
Holidays are a time of celebration, but they also come with a heightened risk of car accidents. Increased travel, crowded roads, and alcohol use can all contribute to more dangerous driving conditions. Some holidays, like the Fourth of July, are particularly hazardous. Understanding how to reduce your risk and what to do if an accident happens can help keep you and your loved ones safe.
Research shows left turns at intersections are dangerous and slow traffic.
Here’s a way to save lives, curb traffic jams and make commutes faster and easier − ban left turns at intersections
Even though research supports the change, most cities have been slow to ban left turns at even the most congested intersections.
Auto tariff uncertainty is shaking up car buying decisions
Edmunds reports that auto tariff uncertainty is affecting buying decisions, with many shoppers adjusting their timelines amid rising prices.
2025 Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report reveals the safest and riskiest driving cities
(BPT) - Texas tops the safety charts, the Pacific Northwest makes big gains, and Boston returns as America's riskiest driving city in Allstate's 17th annual report. The 2025 Allstate America's Best …
AI and virtual showrooms: The digital evolution of car sales
CheapInsurance.com explains how AI and virtual showrooms are reshaping car buying with faster, more personalized, and fully digital experiences.
The evolution of car insurance: From first policy to modern telematics
CheapInsurance.com discusses how car insurance evolved from a $5 policy in 1897 to today's personalized, tech-driven coverage powered by telematics. 
On the road

10 cool cars you can't buy in the US yet

CheapInsurance.com reports on 10 exciting cars unavailable in the U.S. due to regulations, costs, and brand strategies.

The Army made that?! How everyday items found their way from the field to your fingertips

(BPT) - The U.S. Army turns 250 this year — one year older than the nation itself. But how has America's largest military branch maintained its competitive edge year over year for two and a …

3 surprising reasons a golf cart should be your next vehicle

(BPT) - It's finally that time of the year when the sun is shining a little brighter, the birds are chirping a little bit sweeter, and the urge to get out and enjoy life keeps getting stronger. With …

The most dangerous roads in America

Truckinfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and discovered the trends that are affecting safety on roads in America.

To steal today’s computerized cars, thieves go high-tech

A laptop is one of car thieves

Thieves are trading their pry bars for laptops and wireless devices to steal cars that nowadays rely on remotes and computer networks.

Spring survey: Consumers plan to buy cars despite costs

Freedom Debt Relief provides some simple, money-saving steps to follow while car shopping in the current auto market.

Most improved car models of 2024

Edmunds finds that Mercedes and Mitsubishi both stepped up product quality, Ford Ranger jumps from worst to first, and Corvette remains the best sports-car lineup and value.   

Automotive news

The latest trends in auto loan rates and financing for 2025

Experian explains that if you're thinking about buying a car in the near future, understanding the auto financing market can help you better evaluate your options.

Average auto loan debt grew 2.1% to $24,297 in 2024

Experian explains that while the average auto loan balance grew 2.1%, to reach $24,297, uncertainty in the auto market may cause things to play out differently in 2025.

Here’s how to make sure your tires are ready for road trip season

(BPT) - Summer is nearly here, and travelers everywhere are dreaming of the journeys they'll take with friends and family. But there's one aspect of road trip planning that often goes overlooked, and …

Protect your summer plans from unexpected car trouble

(BPT) - Summer is right around the corner, and whether you're planning a family getaway, a staycation, or just managing the hustle of summer camps and soccer practice, life doesn't slow down when …

What's that racket? 4 car noises you shouldn't ignore

CheapInsurance.com encourages drivers to listen for car noises that can help diagnose a potential problem before it becomes a serious emergency situation.
More automotive news
The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle
(BPT) - Electric vehicles (EVs) provide significant environmental and health advantages compared to gas and diesel-powered cars. They reduce emissions, improve air quality, and offer luxury features, …
Mercury Offers Auto Accessories Under $50 That Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts
(BPT) - Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11, and if you're still hunting for the perfect last-minute gift, consider something practical that shows you care.Mercury Insurance has curated nine …
The most and least hospitable states for electric vehicle ownership
Using data from the Department of Energy and Tax Foundation, Stacker ranked states from the least to most hospitable for electric vehicle ownership.  
Electric and hybrid cars could hit 25% market share in the U.S. within two years
Edmunds reports that while J.D. Power forecasts EV sales in the U.S. will hold at 1.2 million sales this year, it predicts EV market share will hit 26% by 2030.
From oil changes to brake checks: 10 key maintenance tasks to keep your car running
The General breaks down 10 essential maintenance tasks that help keep your car safer, more reliable, and on the road longer.
Cars, cars and more cars

Automotive stocks: The effect of tariffs on shares of popular automakers

Finder examines how car stocks fare before and after auto tariffs start.

The New York International Auto Show highlights the latest in design and innovation

(BPT) - The New York International Auto Show is back, drawing crowds with the latest design and innovation.Founded in 1900, it's North America's longest-running and most-attended auto show for over …

The most dangerous cities for pedestrians

TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see where pedestrians are most at risk.

How public-private transportation partnerships create innovative solutions, boost the economy

(BPT) - To keep the economy moving, people need to keep moving. Public transit helps economies grow by providing access to businesses where people purchase goods, boosting home values and creating …
