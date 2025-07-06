Qamar Din Tagar, Pakistan Head of Program, Action Against Hunger
Last month, I stood in a field in Pakistan’s Sindh province, where a farmer named Ahmed showed me what remains of his wheat crop. The grains, shriveled by temperatures that reached nearly …
A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.
As Michigan launches a state-level tax credit program for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, U.S. producers expand output—even as federal policy under the Trump administration sends mixed signals.
Signed into law on June 24, 2025, Oregon’s HB2169 creates a coordinated state initiative to expand water reuse projects and remove regulatory barriers.
As industrial decarbonization accelerates, a new wave of compact, low-energy carbon capture systems like Nuada’s is reshaping the future of emissions reduction across cement, waste-to-energy, and biomass sectors.

How Agrivoltaics Is Changing the Future of U.S. Farmland
U.S. farmers are pairing solar panels with crops to stabilize income. Agrivoltaics keeps land productive while generating clean energy.
Decoding AB174 – Wisconsin’s Bold New Energy Policy
Wisconsin’s Assembly Bill 174, introduced in April 2025, is ushering in widespread changes across the state’s energy landscape.
Nigeria Faces Climate Crisis as Historic Flooding Ravages Mokwa
The increasing severity of flooding in Nigeria is directly linked to rising global temperatures and changing rainfall patterns.
The Hidden Crisis Beneath the Colorado River
Groundwater depletion in the Colorado River Basin is accelerating, threatening municipal supply, agriculture, and energy infrastructure.
Illinois Advances Sustainable Food Purchasing with House Joint Resolution 27
Illinois embraces values-driven food procurement, advancing sustainability, fair labor, and local sourcing in state-funded facilities through new policy reforms.
Harnessing Machine Learning for Proactive Climate Resilience
ML-powered climate forecasts drive resilient strategies to combat extreme weather, boost sustainable agriculture, and enhance disaster preparedness.

Songbirds Reroute Across America’s Farmland

Private Equity’s Role in Transforming Sustainable Food Systems

Pollution Levels Push U.S. Businesses Into Compliance Crisis

Water Scarcity in the West: Why Smarter Solutions Can’t Wait

Waste Diversion or Legislative Overreach? Debate Intensifies Over CleanLane Project

States Expand Wildlife Managers’ Role Beyond Hunting and Fishing

Iraq’s First Solar Village Powers a Sustainable Future

Antibiotic Runoff in Rivers Poses Global Health Challenge

SBA Expands Disaster Loan Assistance Amid Worsening U.S. Drought Conditions

Synthetic Chemicals in Food: A Hidden Business Risk

dsm-firmenich and Allix Partner to Advance Sustainable Feed Production

Floating Solar Growth Raises Questions for Waterbird Habitats

New York Prioritizes Agrivoltaics and Infrastructure Sites for Renewable Energy Development

Nigeria’s First Industrial Biochar Site Targets 40,000 Tonnes CO₂ Removal by 2030

Denali Acquires Wallace Farm to Boost Southeast Composting

Grist / Getty Images

IRA Rollbacks Advance as House Passes Spending Megabill

Spending bill repeals key Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, creating uncertainty for clean energy, EVs, and climate policy in the U.S.

Kenvue Integrates Sustainability into Product Development with New Assessment Tool

Kenvue uses its Sustainable Innovation Profiler to evaluate environmental performance across product design, aiming for 75% of new products to show sustainability improvements by 2030.

Evince Group Subsidiary Achieves LEED Gold for Operational Excellence

Evitex Apparels Limited has earned LEED v4.1 Gold certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable operations and excellence in Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Set Sail in Maritime Decarbonization

Hydrogen power is heading to the docks. Proteus Energy’s marine fuel cell system offers zero-emission performance with industrial backing.

Agilitas Energy Expands into Hydropower with 44 MW Boost

Agilitas Energy just added 44 MW of hydropower to its portfolio. It’s a major step toward more stable, around-the-clock clean energy.

Uneven Progress: Global Energy Access Gaps Persist Despite Renewable Gains

Despite growth in renewable capacity and electrification, the world remains off track to achieve SDG 7 by 2030, with Sub-Saharan Africa facing widening gaps.

California Rolls Out Mobile Monitoring Program in Underserved Communities

California launches a $27M mobile monitoring program with Aclima to deliver hyper-local air quality data in 64 underserved communities.

Sonnen Launches First VPP in Canada at Blatchford Lands

Sonnen’s virtual power plant goes live in Edmonton’s Blatchford. It’s a first for Canada and a big step for distributed clean energy.

How Renewable Energy Firms Are Dominating Canada’s Corporate Sustainability Rankings

Canada's top-performing sustainability leaders are powered by renewables. Four energy firms lead the Corporate Knights’ 2025 Best 50 list with 100% green metrics.

Baxter Restores Critical Infrastructure After Hurricane Helene

Baxter invested 2.5 million labor hours to restore its North Cove plant, a key U.S. medical supply hub, after hurricane damage.
Agriculture

Iowa corn beginning to silk, soybeans blooming ahead of normal

Across the state of Iowa, approximately 2% of planted corn acres are beginning to silk, and 13% of soybean acres are blooming, which is five days ahead of the five-year average, according to the crop progress and condition report. 

Farm Bureau report: Iowa consumers worry about government-caused increases in food costs

The Iowa Farm Bureau’s latest food and farm index found that among concerns of the high cost of groceries, the overwhelming majority of Iowa grocery shoppers surveyed are concerned about increases to food prices caused by government regulations.  The annual survey, conducted by the Harris Poll, also found that more consumers are seeking locally grown […]

Nearly half of Iowa corn acres planted

Despite another week of rainy conditions, which left an average of just over three days suitable for field work, Iowa farmers have more corn and soybeans in the ground than this time last year.  Corn planted in the state reached 49%, which is three days ahead of 2024 planting but two days behind the average.  […]

