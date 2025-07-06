Last month, I stood in a field in Pakistan’s Sindh province, where a farmer named Ahmed showed me what remains of his wheat crop. The grains, shriveled by temperatures that reached nearly …
A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.
As Michigan launches a state-level tax credit program for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, U.S. producers expand output—even as federal policy under the Trump administration sends mixed signals.
Signed into law on June 24, 2025, Oregon’s HB2169 creates a coordinated state initiative to expand water reuse projects and remove regulatory barriers.
As industrial decarbonization accelerates, a new wave of compact, low-energy carbon capture systems like Nuada’s is reshaping the future of emissions reduction across cement, waste-to-energy, and biomass sectors.
Sustainable freshwater aquaculture offers scalable, low-impact solutions for climate-resilient food systems, says 2025 global policy report.
Why is chocolate getting more expensive?
Our love of chocolate spans the centuries, from ancient medicine to the comforting confectionary we share today (or don’t). Chocolate is everywhere …
Cellulose fibers made from crop byproducts could reshape sustainable fashion, using soda pulping to lower emissions and tap existing infrastructure.
Pet food makers face a protein crunch. Invasive carp could be the fix—nutrient-rich, abundant, and good for ecosystems they disrupt.
Biogas is booming, but profitability hinges on process optimization. Operators are finding new revenue streams in heat recovery and digestate.
