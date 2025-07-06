When Heat Waves Mean Empty Plates: Pakistan's Hunger Crisis Demands Global Action Last month, I stood in a field in Pakistan’s Sindh province, where a farmer named Ahmed showed me what remains of his wheat crop. The grains, shriveled by temperatures that reached nearly …

Morocco and China Expand Sustainable Agriculture With Tech Partnership A $22M smart agriculture partnership between Morocco and China's Jungnong Group aims to transform semi-arid farmland through water-saving technologies and high-value crops, creating over 300 jobs.

States and Industry Converge to Accelerate SAF Adoption As Michigan launches a state-level tax credit program for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, U.S. producers expand output—even as federal policy under the Trump administration sends mixed signals.

Oregon Launches Coordinated Statewide Effort to Expand Water Reuse Initiatives Signed into law on June 24, 2025, Oregon’s HB2169 creates a coordinated state initiative to expand water reuse projects and remove regulatory barriers.

New Pilot Advances Industrial Carbon Capture with 90% Less Energy Use As industrial decarbonization accelerates, a new wave of compact, low-energy carbon capture systems like Nuada’s is reshaping the future of emissions reduction across cement, waste-to-energy, and biomass sectors.

Aquaculture’s Untapped Climate Potential Sustainable freshwater aquaculture offers scalable, low-impact solutions for climate-resilient food systems, says 2025 global policy report.

Rising Chocolate Prices Expose the Urgent Need for Sustainable Farming Why is chocolate getting more expensive? Our love of chocolate spans the centuries, from ancient medicine to the comforting confectionary we share today (or don’t). Chocolate is everywhere …

Turning Crop Waste Into Textiles: A Cleaner Cellulose Source Cellulose fibers made from crop byproducts could reshape sustainable fashion, using soda pulping to lower emissions and tap existing infrastructure.

Invasive Carp: A Sustainable Pet Food Opportunity Pet food makers face a protein crunch. Invasive carp could be the fix—nutrient-rich, abundant, and good for ecosystems they disrupt.

How Smarter Processes Drive Profitable Biogas Production Biogas is booming, but profitability hinges on process optimization. Operators are finding new revenue streams in heat recovery and digestate.

