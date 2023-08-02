Achieve Sustainability Reporting Excellence While Mitigating Risk

Explore the key aspects of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in this informative on-demand event. With over 50,000 EU-based businesses and numerous companies operating within the EU navigating its compliance framework, this webinar offers crucial insights. Delve into CSRD milestones to grasp its requirements and implications fully.

Discover best practices for ensuring data quality and collection reliability, including establishing robust processes and overcoming challenges. Get valuable tips to prepare for the CSRD assurance process effectively. Stay ahead in the evolving landscape of sustainability reporting with this comprehensive webinar.