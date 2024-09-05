South Holland Partners with EPA to Accelerate Lead Pipe Replacement

South Holland is set to benefit from the EPA's 'Get the Lead Out' initiative, a program backed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's historic $15 billion funding. (Credit: AI Generated Image)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a significant partnership with the village of South Holland, Illinois, to expedite the replacement of lead water pipes to safeguard public health. This initiative is part of the EPA’s broader “Get the Lead Out” program, funded through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The initiative will offer technical assistance to approximately 200 communities across the United States, including South Holland. The collaboration will help identify and replace lead service lines, addressing a major public health concern. Lead exposure through drinking water can have severe health consequences, particularly for children, potentially leading to irreversible developmental damage.

Get the Lead Out Program

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a landmark investment in infrastructure, with nearly $241 million earmarked for Illinois this year alone. This funding is part of a broader $50 billion commitment to enhance drinking water and wastewater systems, including an additional $11.7 billion for the General Supplemental Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which supports lead pipe replacement efforts.

Despite these resources, many underserved communities face challenges accessing federal funds and planning for lead pipe replacements. The “Get the Lead Out” initiative aims to bridge this gap by providing crucial technical assistance and ensuring equitable access to the available funding.

Remarks from Leadership

Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore emphasized the importance of this effort, stating, “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is driving historic levels of funding to replace lead service lines in communities like South Holland across the country. EPA is leveraging every available tool to eliminate lead from our nation’s drinking water.”

Senator Dick Durbin highlighted the fundamental right to clean drinking water, saying, “Access to clean, safe drinking water is a basic human right. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was designed to address lead contamination in our communities, particularly those in underserved areas. By working with the EPA, Illinois can significantly reduce this public health threat.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth echoed these sentiments, noting the disproportionate impact of lead contamination on historically underserved communities. “Ensuring all families have access to clean water is crucial. The Get the Lead Out program continues to prioritize the removal of lead from pipes, reflecting our commitment to providing clean water for everyone.”

Congresswoman Robin Kelly also praised the initiative, emphasizing the health benefits for families and children. “The investment in South Holland’s water infrastructure will greatly impact the community and enhance public health and safety.”

South Holland Mayor Don De Graff expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to work with the EPA on this critical issue. The Get the Lead Out Initiative aligns with our goal of achieving a 100% lead-free community.”

Key Initiatives

Under the initiative, the EPA will assist South Holland in several key areas, including identifying lead service lines, developing a comprehensive replacement plan, and enhancing community outreach and education. This support will help South Holland achieve the goal of eliminating lead pipes from its water system.

Currently, an estimated 9 million lead service lines are in use across the United States. Communities interested in receiving assistance with lead pipe replacement can apply through the Water Technical Assistance (WaterTA) request form available on the EPA’s WaterTA website.