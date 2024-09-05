How Fossil Fuel Lobbying Shaped Canada’s Federal Climate Policies in 2023

Big Oil’s lobbying strategy isn’t just about frequency—it’s about who they’re influencing. High-level meetings often included multiple MPs, ministers, and even the Prime Minister. (Credit: Andre Furtado from Pexels)

In 2023, Canada’s fossil fuel industry flexed its lobbying muscles, ramping up efforts to influence federal climate policies and protect its interests. A recent report by Environmental Defence Canada, titled “Big Oil’s Big Year,” reveals the extent of these lobbying activities, showing a relentless push by oil and gas companies and their industry associations to weaken environmental regulations and secure favorable government decisions. The data paints a stark picture of how Big Oil continues to be a formidable force against climate action in Canada.

Lobbying Frenzy: A Record Year for Big Oil

The report tracked the lobbying activities of 31 major oil and gas companies and industry associations, revealing that these entities had at least 1,255 meetings with the federal government in 2023. This staggering figure equates to nearly five meetings per working day, underscoring the relentless pressure of the fossil fuel sector on Canadian policymakers.

Two industry associations, the Pathways Alliance and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), were among the top lobbyists, with 104 and 91 meetings, respectively. Pathways Alliance alone represented the interests of six of the largest oil sands companies, consolidating their lobbying power into 469 registered meetings, including individual efforts by member companies.

Who’s Listening? Government Ministries and Officials Under Pressure

The report identifies Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) as the most targeted ministry, with 313 meetings involving fossil fuel lobbyists. This figure includes 34 meetings the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson attended. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) was the second most lobbied ministry, with 253 meetings, followed by Finance Canada with 118. The frequent targeting of these ministries reflects the industry’s strategy to influence key departments responsible for climate policy and environmental regulations.

High-ranking public officials were frequently present in these meetings. Notably, Assistant Deputy Ministers (ADMs) and Deputy Ministers participated in dozens of lobbying sessions, highlighting Big Oil’s deep access within the Canadian government. For example, an ADM at NRCan attended 97 lobbying meetings, and the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Clean Growth) at the Privy Council Office, a role previously held by an ADM of ECCC, was involved in 93 sessions.

Members of Parliament in the Crosshairs

Fossil fuel companies and industry associations also heavily targeted Members of Parliament (MPs), with 410 lobbying interactions recorded in 2023. Liberal MPs, including ministers and the Prime Minister, were the primary targets, accounting for 223 interactions. Conservative MPs were also a significant focus, with 196 interactions. By contrast, only a handful of meetings involved the New Democratic Party (NDP) and Bloc Québécois MPs, reflecting the industry’s strategic focus on those with greater political influence.

The Lobbying Agenda: Protecting Profits Over the Planet

The core agenda of Big Oil’s lobbying efforts was clear: protect fossil fuel interests by influencing government decisions. In 2023, key policy areas under development included regulations for capping emissions from the fossil fuel sector, the Clean Electricity Regulations, methane regulations, and the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act. As these policies aimed to curb emissions and phase out fossil fuel subsidies, the industry responded with intense lobbying to delay, weaken, or derail these initiatives.

The industry’s lobbying strategy also advocated for government support for carbon capture technologies and other measures allowing continued fossil fuel production. Despite overwhelming scientific consensus on the need to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the fossil fuel sector focuses on securing public subsidies and favorable regulations to sustain and expand its operations.

Impacts and Implications: Lobbying as a Barrier to Climate Action

The report underscores that lobbying by the fossil fuel industry has been a significant barrier to ambitious climate action in Canada. Historical patterns show that virtually every major environmental policy has faced delays, dilution, or outright obstruction due to industry influence. In 2023, this pattern continued, with Big Oil successfully tempering government ambition and shaping the boundaries of what is considered politically feasible in Canada’s climate policies.

The dominance of the fossil fuel lobby has far-reaching implications for Canada’s environmental and economic future. With the sector representing the country’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, the continued expansion of fossil fuel production directly contradicts the goals set out in national and international climate commitments. The report calls for a critical reevaluation of the relationship between policymakers and the fossil fuel industry to ensure that public interest and environmental sustainability are prioritized.

Recommendations: Time for Change

In light of these findings, Environmental Defence Canada recommends that government officials, including ministers and MPs, cease meetings with fossil fuel lobbyists and enhance transparency around the industry’s policy influence. Increased scrutiny and tighter regulations on lobbying activities are necessary to counterbalance Big Oil’s outsized influence and ensure that Canada’s climate policies reflect the urgent need to address the climate crisis.

Big Oil’s intensive lobbying efforts in 2023 highlight the ongoing struggle between fossil fuel interests and climate action in Canada. As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, the need for decisive action has never been more critical. Reducing the influence of fossil fuel lobbying on government decisions is essential for Canada to fulfill its climate commitments and protect future generations from the devastating impacts of global warming. The path forward requires political will, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to putting the planet over profit.