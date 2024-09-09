Exciting Changes Ahead: E+E Leader Relaunching This Week With a Fresh Look, Enhanced Features, and More!

We are thrilled to announce that Environment+Energy Leader is gearing up for a major relaunch! Our revamped website will feature a modern design, making it easier than ever to access the critical news, insights, and resources that matter to your business. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

What’s New?

Brand-New Logo & Look: We’ve reimagined our brand with a sleek, modern logo and a user-friendly design to enhance your browsing experience.

We’ve reimagined our brand with a sleek, modern logo and a user-friendly design to enhance your browsing experience. Refined Categories: Our content is now better organized into streamlined categories, making it simpler to find the topics that interest you most.

Our content is now better organized into streamlined categories, making it simpler to find the topics that interest you most. Improved Search Functionality: Our enhanced search feature will help you navigate our growing library of articles, reports, and tools with ease.

Our enhanced search feature will help you navigate our growing library of articles, reports, and tools with ease. New Collaboration: We are excited to announce a collaboration with the National Association for Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) Management (NAEM). NAEM is a non-profit association with a mission closely aligned with our own. Their mission is to empower corporate leaders to advance environmental stewardship, create safe and healthy workplaces, and promote global sustainability. With this shared endeavor, we aim to provide news, information and tools for companies striving to push environmental progress and champion global sustainability. Stay tuned as we share valuable insights, thought leadership and content from NAEM and many of their respected member organizations.

Announcing the 2025 E+E Leader Awards!

As part of the relaunch, we’re also excited to open submissions for the 2025 E+E Leader Awards! We look forward to celebrating a new class of Award-winning entries driving innovation in energy and environmental management.

If you have an outstanding product, solution, or project, start those submissions now! The 2025 Award Winners will have the chance to celebrate with us in person during NAEM’s Spring conference.

As we make these exciting changes, we ask for your patience during the transition. Once the new site is live, we invite you to explore and share your feedback. Your thoughts are invaluable as we continue to evolve to better meet your needs.

Stay tuned—and pardon our dust as we work to make your experience better than ever!