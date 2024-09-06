Cumbria Wildlife Trust’s Ambitious Plan to Create England’s Highest Nature Reserve

In a bold move that would restore and protect one of the UK’s most iconic landscapes, Cumbria Wildlife Trust has launched a public appeal to acquire Skiddaw Forest in the Lake District. This ambitious project aims to create England’s highest nature reserve and restore a large area of temperate rainforest, with an innovative approach to conservation that balances ecological restoration with public access and community engagement.

A Unique Opportunity for Large-Scale Conservation

The acquisition of Skiddaw Forest represents a rare chance to implement conservation efforts on a massive scale within a National Park. Covering 3,000 acres of currently ungrazed upland, including the summit of Skiddaw, this project goes beyond traditional conservation boundaries. The Trust’s vision includes restoring 620 acres of native Atlantic Rainforest, rejuvenating over 2,200 acres of diverse habitats such as montane scrub and wildflower grasslands, and revitalizing nearly 1,000 acres of peatbogs.

This comprehensive approach not only aims to enhance biodiversity but also addresses climate resilience. The restoration of peatlands, which currently store an estimated 1.25 million tonnes of carbon equivalent, will play a crucial role in keeping this vast carbon store in the ground rather than releasing it into the atmosphere. As an additional benefit, the project promises to improve air and water quality while reducing downstream flooding risks.

Collaborative Funding and Community Involvement

The financial strategy behind this ambitious project is as noteworthy as its ecological goals. Through a partnership with Aviva and support from charitable funders, Cumbria Wildlife Trust has already secured £5 million towards the purchase. They’re turning to the public to raise the final £1.25 million, demonstrating a multi-faceted approach to conservation funding that combines corporate partnerships, institutional support, and grassroots engagement.

The Trust emphasizes that this is a long-term nature recovery project, set to develop over a century or more. They plan to closely involve visitors, local communities, volunteers, and farmers in the program, ensuring that the restoration efforts respect and safeguard the area’s cultural heritage while promoting the enhancement of the Lake District’s celebrated broadleaved woodland. The Trust plans to use a combination of natural regeneration from local seed and planting of locally-grown saplings, showcasing a commitment to ecological authenticity and sustainability in their methods.